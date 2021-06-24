Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim | Tigers vs. Angels Highlights - Ohtani, Angels crush four homers in 11-3 win

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBzSF_0aZ9KZ5L00

Ohtani, Angels crush four homers in 11-3 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Los Angeles Angels: Cabrera starts at 1B, Schoop in DH spot

Detroit Tigers (29-39) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-35) When: 9:38 p.m. Thursday. Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (MLB debut) vs. Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 2.85 ERA). MORE ON MANNING:What Tigers' Matt Manning learned in...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 6/17/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Detroit (+180) Los Angeles (-244) Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers (28-39, 4th in AL Central) go to Angel Stadium on Thursday where they'll meet the Los Angeles Angels (33-34, 4th in AL West). The Angels open this game at -244 while the Tigers are priced at +180. The total opens at 7. The starting pitchers will be Matt Manning and Shohei Ohtani.
Baseballchatsports.com

Los Angeles Angels fans need this Shohei Ohtani dual bobblehead

If you love Shohei Ohtani – and we know you do – then you’re going to love this new, limited edition bobblehead from FOCO. Depicting two versions of the Los Angeles Angels star, this bobblehead is facing a limited production run of just 221 pieces. That means if you want...
MLB1340thehawk.com

Ohtani crushes homer in Angels’ 8-4 loss to Athletics

The Oakland Athletics rallied past the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon to mark the team’s sixth-straight victory. Ramon Laureano made his return from the injured list for the A’s, hitting a home run. Laureano also dazzled on defense with a homer-robbing catch.
MLBphoenixherald.com

Angels, Shohei Ohtani look to keep Tigers reeling

Hours after announcing he would participate in this year's Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Denver next month, Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani used Detroit Tigers pitching to tune up for it. Ohtani hit homers to right-center and left-center field Friday night during Los Angeles' 11-3...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Detroit Tigers game vs. Los Angeles Angels: TV, time, radio for Saturday's game

When: 10:07 p.m. Saturday. Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 3.51 ERA). SOLID START: Matt Manning's MLB debut gives Tigers a glimpse of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels: Shohei Ohtani needs to play in the postseason

The Los Angeles Angels have two legitimate generational players in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The team is still waiting on the former’s return from injury, but the latter recently announced he will take place in this year’s Home Run Derby. The two-way superstar can do it all and him...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Los Angeles Angels: Live updates from series finale

Detroit Tigers (29-42) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-35) Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Dylan Bundy (2-1, 6.98 ERA). How to bet: Place legal, online bets...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's...
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers vs. Angels Preview: Things look to get Wily in Anaheim tonight

West coast road trips, especially Anaheim visits to play against the Angels, have historically been brutal on the Detroit Tigers and Friday night’s game was a perfect demonstration of that fact. After dropping the first of the four-game series on Thursday after Matt Manning’s major league debut and a gritty fight by the good guys, L.A. unloaded on José Ureña to run away with an 11-3 victory.
MLBMLive.com

Shohei Ohtani homers again as Tigers lose 3rd straight vs. Angels

The Detroit Tigers won’t have any complaints if Shohei Ohtani gets an off day on Sunday. The two-way phenom hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run third inning to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 8-3 victory over the Tigers on Saturday night at Angel Stadium. The...
MLBallfans.co

‘A frustrating night’: Urena buckles in 5th as Angels topple Tigers, 11-3

Anaheim, Calif. — Jose Urena lasted considerably longer than he did in his last outing, but the right-hander wasn’t nearly deceptive enough to save the Detroit Tigers from another loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Urena navigated through four innings against the Angels before giving up three...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Slugs two more homers

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in an 11-3 win over Detroit on Friday. Ohtani's first homer was a two-run blast that was one of three long balls hit by the Angels in the fifth inning. In the eighth, he went deep again to register his first multi-homer game of the season. Ohtani's two homers moved him into third place in the league this season with 21, one behind both Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero. Four of Ohtani's round trippers have come in his past four games.
MLBwincountry.com

MLB: Angels go deep, beat Tigers 11-3

ANAHEIM, CA (WKZO-AM/FM) – One day after his third pitching win of the season, and on the same day he was announced as the first participant in this year’s Home Run Derby, two-way star Shohei Ohtani smacked his 20th and 21st home runs of the season to help lift the Angels to an 11-3 win over the Tigers in Anaheim.