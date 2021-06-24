Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim | Tigers vs. Angels Highlights - Ohtani, Angels crush four homers in 11-3 win

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in an 11-3 win over Detroit on Friday. Ohtani's first homer was a two-run blast that was one of three long balls hit by the Angels in the fifth inning. In the eighth, he went deep again to register his first multi-homer game of the season. Ohtani's two homers moved him into third place in the league this season with 21, one behind both Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero. Four of Ohtani's round trippers have come in his past four games.