Utah Jazz | Game Recap: Clippers 131, Jazz 119

NBA Game Highlights

Game Recap: Clippers 131, Jazz 119

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

After trailing by as many as 25 points, the No. 4 seed Clippers defeated the No. 1 seed Jazz, 131-119, in Game 6. Terance Mann recorded a Playoff career-high 39 points (7-10 3pt FG), while Paul George (28 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Reggie Jackson (27 points, 10 assists) combined for 55 points in the victory. Donovan Mitchell tallied 39 points (9-15 3pt FG), along with nine rebounds and nine assists for the Jazz in the losing effort. The Clippers have now closed out this best-of-se

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

