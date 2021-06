Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 6/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers will play Game 1 of their 2-game short series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Rangers are heading to the plate looking to rebound from a 6-3 loss at the hands of the Astros on Tuesday night. Texas has been struggling on the plate this season, hitting just .230 as a team and averaging 3.97 runs per game, which is 22nd and 23rd in the MLB individually. The Texas Rangers currently sit last at 25-41 in the American League West Division.