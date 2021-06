San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pham was held out of the lineup on Sunday but he provided a double off the bench and is now batting .345 with a 1.061 OPS in the month of June. He will return to left field and leadoff duties on Monday. Jurickson Profar is out of the lineup and Trent Grisham has been bumped down to sixth in the order.