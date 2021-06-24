Colorado Rockies | Brewers vs. Rockies Highlights - Senzatela, Cron lead the Rockies to 6-5 win

DENVER, CO (WSAU-WHBL) – A two-run homer from Willy Adames in the top of the 9th turned a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 win for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The blast was one of four hits on the day for Adames, who finished 4 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBI. Luis Urias and Daniel Robertson both finished 2 for 4 on the day.
Of the two faces that the 2021 Rockies have, the home face is by far the most fun. The Colorado Rockies comfortably defeated the Milwaukee Brewers last night 7-3 for their fourth win in a row, fresh off sweeping the San Deigo Padres in three games. The Rockies are 10 games over .500 at Coors Field with a record of 24-14 (tied for the best home mark in the NL) but due to their atrocious play on the road they have a total record of 29-41 and are 4th in the NL West. Tonight the Rockies aim for their fifth win in a row, all of which have been at home.
C.J. Cron kept the Rockies red-hot at Coors Field, as the first baseman’s walk-off single in the 10th inning sent Colorado to a 6-5 win over the Brewers on Friday. It marked the Rockies’ fifth straight victory, a season high, with Jhoulys Chacin recording his first win with the club in seven years after tossing a scoreless extra frame for Colorado. And it was the Rockies’ seventh walk-off victory this season, the most in the majors.
Coors Field has always been an enigma for the Colorado Rockies. The knock on the team is the offense doesn't travel well, and this season hasn't done anything to dispute that theory. The good news for the Rockies is they are playing at home right now, and so far their...
The Brewers put together a strong performance tonight. Unfortunately, it was not enough to end their losing streak. The Rockies got on the board first, hitting four singles in the second inning to bring the first run of the game across the plate. The Brewers responded quickly, though. Luis Urias homered to lead off the third inning, tying the game at 1-1 through three innings.
Austin Gomber came to Colorado with plenty of pressure. The lefty was the big name in the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, a deal that was unpopular with Rockies fans. After a tough start to his career with his new team, Gomber has been one...
The Colorado Rockies were unable to claim their sixth straight victory after a go-ahead two-run home run was hit by Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning. Austin Gomber was removed after two innings pitched and Rockies fans everywhere held their breath expecting the worst. Gomber has been red-hot over the last two months and has looked like a pitcher that can be a staple in the rotation for years to come and any major injury would be hard to take. It was later revealed that he has forearm tightness and was removed for precautionary reasons. This will be something to monitor moving forward as the forearm and elbow can be so intertwined.
If you only looked at the Colorado Rockies at home, you’d think they were world-beaters. Tonight they walked off the contending Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-5 victory, It was their fifth win in a row (the longest streak in over two years), their seventh consecutive win at home, and they improved their record at Coors Field to an NL-best 25-14. Now they have a chance to swipe a series win from the Brew Crew just days after sweeping the powerhouse Padres.
Things looked good for the Rockies on Saturday. Then the bullpen took over. They weren’t exactly cruising, but they did enough to control a 4-3 lead over the Brewers after five innings. But, for the second day in a row, the relievers blew the lead, and the Rockies fell to the Brewers 10-4.
The United States, and the rest of the world, continue the transition back towards normalcy as the widespread availability and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine helps to bring an end to the pandemic. Things took a big step in Milwaukee with the capacity of American Family Field returning to 100%, which the Brewers celebrated as “Re-Opening Day” against the Colorado Rockies on Friday afternoon.