Colorado Rockies | Brewers vs. Rockies Highlights - Senzatela, Cron lead the Rockies to 6-5 win

The Colorado Rockies were unable to claim their sixth straight victory after a go-ahead two-run home run was hit by Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning. Austin Gomber was removed after two innings pitched and Rockies fans everywhere held their breath expecting the worst. Gomber has been red-hot over the last two months and has looked like a pitcher that can be a staple in the rotation for years to come and any major injury would be hard to take. It was later revealed that he has forearm tightness and was removed for precautionary reasons. This will be something to monitor moving forward as the forearm and elbow can be so intertwined.