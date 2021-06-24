Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles Clippers | Paul George (28 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Paul George (28 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz, 06/18/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz will meet the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 from the Staples Center on Monday night. The Jazz will look to rebound after a 132-106 loss to the Clippers in game three, they had all the momentum but the Clips are tough on their home court and tonight will be another tough game for the Jazz. Meanwhile, the Clippers played well and they have the opportunity to turn this series around and even it up at 2 apiece tonight.
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021: Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George pledged to carry LA Clippers through Game 5

Every person who lived, worked or played in the NBA bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, last summer was affected by the experience -- some rather profoundly. Between the isolation, the separation from friends and family, the inability to escape from the game -- or even the Disney campus -- the challenges presented by the bubble were unprecedented. And by and large, the teams that were the most successful in the playoffs were those that handled those challenges with the most aplomb.
NBABleacher Report

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Power Clippers to Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz in Game 4

The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday's Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
NBAstateofpress.com

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George combine for 62 points to even series vs the Jazz

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dominated the Utah Jazz and let the Clippers even the Western Conference semifinals series (2-2). The two superstars combined for 62 points in the 104-118 win in Game 4, with the two superstars scoring 31 points each. Leonard and George managed to erase the advantage...
NBAlockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST – Kawhi-less Los Angeles Clippers still have the answers and beat the Utah Jazz to take 3 to 2 lead in series

Ron Boone and David Locke break down the Utah Jazz Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers vs. Jazz score, takeaways: Paul George, Los Angeles knock off Utah in Game 5 to take 3-2 series lead

The Los Angeles Clippers were facing an uphill battle entering Game 5 of their series against the Utah Jazz as they had to travel to Salt Lake City without their best player, Kawhi Leonard. That didn't matter in the end. The Clippers still pulled off a stunning upset to beat the Jazz 119-111, taking them one step closer to their first-ever trip to the Western Conference finals. It was all thanks to their most maligned player.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For (Game Five): Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz came out looking disheveled in game four, scoring 13-points in the first quarter and having an abysmal first half. At one point in the second quarter, they found themselves losing by nearly 30-points, but a second half comeback saw Utah cut LA's lead down to 10. Unfortunately, the Jazz weren't able to dig themselves out of their first half hole, losing 118-104. The series is now tied 2-2 as both teams head back to Salt Lake City for game five.