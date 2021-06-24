Los Angeles Clippers | Paul George (28 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will meet the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 from the Staples Center on Monday night. The Jazz will look to rebound after a 132-106 loss to the Clippers in game three, they had all the momentum but the Clips are tough on their home court and tonight will be another tough game for the Jazz. Meanwhile, the Clippers played well and they have the opportunity to turn this series around and even it up at 2 apiece tonight.