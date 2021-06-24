Los Angeles Clippers | Paul George (28 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Basketball fans and reporters shared their feelings after the Utah Jazz collapsed during a Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. Early in the...
The Los Angeles Clippers are advancing to the Western Conference finals. While Kawhi Leonard was out of the lineup with an injury in Game 6, the Clippers got the job done and advanced to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history with a 131-119 victory over the Utah Jazz.
The Utah Jazz will meet the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 from the Staples Center on Monday night. The Jazz will look to rebound after a 132-106 loss to the Clippers in game three, they had all the momentum but the Clips are tough on their home court and tonight will be another tough game for the Jazz. Meanwhile, the Clippers played well and they have the opportunity to turn this series around and even it up at 2 apiece tonight.
The Phoenix Suns are the hot ticket in town. And tickets to games at Phoenix Suns Arena are only going to get hotter for the rest of their run in the NBA postseason. Single-game tickets for the team's first two home games of the NBA Western Conference Finals went on sale Monday morning and prices for seats at Phoenix Suns Arena are on the rise.
Every person who lived, worked or played in the NBA bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, last summer was affected by the experience -- some rather profoundly. Between the isolation, the separation from friends and family, the inability to escape from the game -- or even the Disney campus -- the challenges presented by the bubble were unprecedented. And by and large, the teams that were the most successful in the playoffs were those that handled those challenges with the most aplomb.
The Los Angeles Clippers are living dangerously in these playoffs, falling behind 2-0 in each of their first two series. Yet, here they are wrestling back control in the nick of time again, defeating the Jazz 118-104 on Monday night to even their second-round series 2-2, just as they did against the Mavericks in the first round.
The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday's Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
According to reports, the Los Angeles Clippers have suffered a potentially devastating loss as Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night and potentially the remainder of the series. Leonard, who landed awkwardly on a drive in the fourth quarter during Game 4...
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dominated the Utah Jazz and let the Clippers even the Western Conference semifinals series (2-2). The two superstars combined for 62 points in the 104-118 win in Game 4, with the two superstars scoring 31 points each. Leonard and George managed to erase the advantage...
The Los Angeles Clippers were facing an uphill battle entering Game 5 of their series against the Utah Jazz as they had to travel to Salt Lake City without their best player, Kawhi Leonard. That didn't matter in the end. The Clippers still pulled off a stunning upset to beat the Jazz 119-111, taking them one step closer to their first-ever trip to the Western Conference finals. It was all thanks to their most maligned player.
The Utah Jazz came out looking disheveled in game four, scoring 13-points in the first quarter and having an abysmal first half. At one point in the second quarter, they found themselves losing by nearly 30-points, but a second half comeback saw Utah cut LA's lead down to 10. Unfortunately, the Jazz weren't able to dig themselves out of their first half hole, losing 118-104. The series is now tied 2-2 as both teams head back to Salt Lake City for game five.
Kawhi Leonard could be done for the series and is out for Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals with a right knee sprain, according to the Los Angeles Clippers. There is no timetable yet for their star player's return. That poses significant challenges for the Los Angeles Clippers, and...
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance MannNBA - Getty Images. It was just a few days ago where the news broke of Los Angeles Clippers star and team captain Kawhi Leonard was to be held out of game 5 against the Utah Jazz in the western conference semifinals matchup and could possibly be out even longer with a right knee sprain.
Paul George and the Clippers are ready to close out the series vs the Utah Jazz and advance to the Western Conference Finals. George went for a game-high 37 points in Game 5, leading the Clippers to the 119-111 triumph over the Jazz on the road. A 32-18 run in...
Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Phoenix Suns Arena as he remains under the NBA's health and safety protocols. This ruling was posted on the NBA's final injury report for Saturday after Suns coach Monty Williams...