Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles Clippers | Terance Mann (39 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFxnn_0aZ7H9Qt00

Terance Mann (39 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz, 06/18/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
811
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terance Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASkySports

'Terance Mann Game' delivers historic franchise moment for Los Angeles Clippers

This is how you dismantle a shipwrecked history. You do it against the top seeded team in the West. You do it being rescued by a relatively unknown player who in so many ways defined the slogan 'Next Mann Up'. You do it while missing the only credible winner on the roster. You do it without Lob City and the Knuckleheads and Danny Manning and Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith and… well, that's about it, because the pickings are slim among saviours for this franchise.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Clippers’ Terance Mann goes en fuego with epic 20-point third quarter

No Kawhi Leonard? No Problem. The Los Angeles Clippers were missing their marquee star for their closeout game against the Utah Jazz in Game 6, but they did have Terance Mann. The Clippers’ sophomore guard went nuts in Game 6, shattering his career high with a monster 34-point performance through three quarters. He nearly broke his personal best of 25 during the regular season during the 3rd quarter alone, setting a new Clippers playoff record for most points in a quarter with 20.
NBAwmleader.com

Who is Terance Mann? Clippers guard becomes scoring machine in LA’s Game 6 win over Jazz

The Clippers’ leading scorer was . . . who? That’s the question a lot of casual basketball fans will be asking after staring at the Game 6 box score. In Los Angeles’ wild 131-119 win over Utah on Friday night, which closed out the series and sent LA to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history, Terance Mann exploded for a career-high 39 points to lead the Clippers to victory. The 24-year-old guard shot a ridiculously efficient 15 of 21 from the field and 7 of 10 from 3-point range in just his second start of the 2021 NBA playoffs.
NBABoston Globe

Lowell’s Terance Mann scores 39 to drive Clippers’ comeback, eliminate Jazz

Lowell native Terance Mann picked the right time to have the best game of his life. With the Los Angeles Clippers a win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals but trailing the Utah Jazz by 25 points in the third quarter, Mann poured in 25 second-half points to lift the Clippers to the biggest win in franchise history.
NBAScarlet Nation

Former FSU star Terance Mann scores 39(!), leads Clippers to historic win

The most points he ever scored in a game at Florida State was 30. It was the only time in his four-year career he scored over 25, in fact. But then again, before Friday night in Los Angeles, putting up huge offensive numbers wasn't something Terance Mann was expected to do. The former FSU star has always been a versatile player, one who could contribute with defense, rebounding, passing and timely shots.
NBAksl.com

The improbable becomes the hero as Terance Mann, Clippers end Utah's season

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann shoots during the second half in Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Utah Jazz Friday, June 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — In the corner, Terance Mann is still probably putting up uncontested 3-pointers.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Behind Terance Mann's 39, Clippers oust Jazz in Game 6

Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers stormed back for a 131-119 win over the visiting Utah Jazz to clinch a 4-2 series victory Friday and advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history. The fourth-seeded Clippers, who trailed by...
NBAthecomeback.com

Terance Mann, Clippers make incredible comeback vs Jazz to reach conference finals for 1st time in franchise history

For the first time in the franchise’s 50-year history, the Los Angeles Clippers are going to the conference finals. And the way they made it happen is pretty remarkable. Most hoops evaluators counted the Clippers out once Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury that may keep him out for the remainder of the playoffs, but Los Angeles shocked the Jazz in Utah in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. Things once again looked bleak for the Clipppers in Game 6 in Los Angeles on Friday night after the Jazz had a 25-point lead in the third quarter.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Terance Mann: Plays hero with 39 points

Mann finished Friday night's Game 6 against Utah with 39 points (15-21 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Playing without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a second straight game, the Clippers fought back from a 25-point deficit to clinch their first ever Western Conference Finals berth. Mann, who stepped into the starting five in place of Leonard for both games, erupted for a career-best 39 points, draining seven threes and repeatedly attacking the basket during the Clippers' second-half run. The second-year Florida State product emerged as a key bench piece during the regular season, but his role grew a bit more inconsistent once the playoffs began. In Games 1 and 2 against Utah, Mann saw only nine combined minutes. But with Leonard expected to remain out, Mann will head into the West Finals against Phoenix as a player the Clippers will likely lean on for consistent scoring production behind Paul George and Reggie Jackson.
NBAnumberfire.com

Terance Mann coming off Clippers' bench on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Mann started in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, but in Saturday's Game 4, he'll revert to a bench role with Marcus Morris returning to the lineup. Our...
NBAnumberfire.com

Marcus Morris (knee) starting for Clippers in Game 4; Terance Mann back to bench

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Morris was a late scratch from the starting lineup in Thursday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, though he did wind up logging nearly 24 minutes off the bench. After coming into Saturday's Game 4 with a questionable tag, he's been cleared to play. He'll also return to the starting lineup, sending Terance Mann back to a bench role.