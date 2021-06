It’s not the Western Conference Finals anyone expected, but it’s an interesting one nonetheless. Chris Paul leads his new team — the Phoenix Suns — against his former team that he could never lift to this point, the Los Angeles Clippers. Of course, those Clippers look nothing like the Lob City version he left; they overhauled the roster a couple of years back. Phoenix built slowly through the draft and developing players, then brought in CP3 (and Jae Crowder) to tie the whole thing together.