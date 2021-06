Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Game 2 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Astros (47-28) will duel the Detroit Tigers (32-43) in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 6:10 PM ET. Houston will try to maintain their winning form after a 12-3 triumph over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Designated Hitter Yordan Alvarez led the charge for the Astros with five RBIs while belting a grand slam while Shortstop Carlos Correa went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the win. Catcher Martin Maldonado added two RBIs while 3rd Baseman Abraham Toro and 1st Baseman Yuli Gurriel contributed an RBI each while Gurriel went 3 for 5 with a double to complete the scoring of Houston in the victory. Starter Luis Garcia gave up two earned runs on seven hits but struck out five Detroit batters in pitching for 6.0 innings to pick up the win for the Astros and improve to a 6-4 record this season.