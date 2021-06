Though the Red Sox parted ways with him in February, Alex Cora will always be a supporter of Andrew Benintendi. Cora’s memories are mostly positive of the former Red Sox outfielder, who was an integral part of their 2018 World Series in the manager’s first season before two seasons of struggles led to a trade to Kansas City. But even though the Red Sox let him go to the Royals in a deal that brought them back five players, Cora only wants to see Benintendi succeed.