Seattle Mariners | Jake Bauers's RBI single

Bauers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 win over the Twins. Bauers went hitless in his first three at-bats but came up clutch when it mattered most, as he broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth with a solo home run that just cleared the wall in center field. The long ball was his first since May 19, and he has registered at least one hit in four of five games since being traded to the Mariners last week. He's still struggled overall this season, slashing just .202/.286/.311 with three homers, nine RBI and nine runs scored in 133 plate appearances. Bauers should continue to see plenty of work with Evan White (hip) out and Mitch Haniger (knee) banged up.