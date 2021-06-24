Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Seattle Mariners | Jake Bauers's RBI single

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
Jake Bauers hits a ground ball to left field for an RBI single in the 1st inning giving the Mariners' a 2-1 lead

Posted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians mishandled Jake Bauers from the start

The Cleveland Indians recently traded Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners after a myriad of mistakes in handling the young hitter. To the chagrin of many (most?) fans, the Cleveland Indians designated Jake Bauers for assignment and ultimately traded him to the Seattle Mariners last week. The move came after Bauers struggled to hit yet again for the Tribe and being out of options, was removed from the 40-man to make room for reliever Blake Parker and open up first base for Bobby Bradley.
Posted by
FanSided

Mariners: Trader Jerry strikes as Jake Bauers hits go-ahead home run

Whether or not you agree with the number of trades that Jerry Dipoto has made, we can all agree that the one he made late last week has been working out so far for the Mariners. He snagged Jake Bauers from Cleveland after they had DFA’d him, and he was instantly thrown into the Mariners lineup.
Yakima Herald Republic

Jake Bauers hits game-winner homer in 8th inning in his first home game as a Mariner

SEATTLE — This time Jake Bauers had just enough distance and to a better spot in T-Mobile Park. After almost hitting the go-ahead home run in the fifth inning, only to see it caught at the center-field wall, Bauers hit his first homer as a member of the Mariners, in his first home game, just over the wall and out of the reach of Minnesota’s Nick Gordon in the eighth inning.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Bauers: Slugs game-deciding homer

Bauers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 win over the Twins. Bauers went hitless in his first three at-bats but came up clutch when it mattered most, as he broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth with a solo home run that just cleared the wall in center field. The long ball was his first since May 19, and he has registered at least one hit in four of five games since being traded to the Mariners last week. He's still struggled overall this season, slashing just .202/.286/.311 with three homers, nine RBI and nine runs scored in 133 plate appearances. Bauers should continue to see plenty of work with Evan White (hip) out and Mitch Haniger (knee) banged up.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Bauers: Tallies three hits in win

Bauers went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Bauers singled in each of his first three at-bats but only came around to score once and was unable to drive anyone in. The 25-year-old has found some new life since coming over to Seattle, slashing .333/.385/.500 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored in six games. He still isn't hitting the ball very well as a whole this season but should continue to find himself in the lineup while Evan White is on the mend from a hip injury.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Fraley was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Fraley was originally slated to start in center field and hit third. However, Taylor Trammell will now take over the position and hit ninth. No reason has been given for Fraley's removal from the lineup.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Returns to lineup

Fraley (undisclosed) is starting Saturday's game against the Rays. Fraley was out of the lineup in each of the last two games for an unspecified reason, but he'll start in center field and bat eighth Saturday. Across his last three games, the 26-year-old has gone 1-for-9 with a run, an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Bauers: Steals base in win

Bauers went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Rays. Bauers singled to lead off the fifth and stole second for his first stolen base of the year. The 25-year-old has a 50 percent success rate on 20 attempts in his career so far and isn't expected to steal a ton of bases. Bauers has been impressive in his transition to Seattle, slashing .326/.356/.419 with a homer, five RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base in 11 games since being traded to the Mariners.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Not starting Wednesday

Fraley isn't starting Wednesday's game against Colorado. Fraley had started each of the last three games, and he went 2-for-10 with a stolen base, a walk and four strikeouts. Shed Long will start in left field and bat seventh.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners Takeaways: Diving into Seattle’s impressive 7-2 homestand

The Mariners may have ended their homestand on a loss Wednesday, falling to the Colorado Rockies 5-2, but these last nine games in Seattle have been anything but a disappointment. Overall, the Mariners went 7-2 on the homestand, including a four-game sweep of the defending American League champion Tampa Bay...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Zack Collins drives in 4 as White Sox split DH with Mariners

Zack Collins hit two doubles and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox earned a split of a doubleheader with a 7-5 victory against the visiting Seattle Mariners in the seven-inning nightcap Sunday. Yermin Mercedes added a double and three RBI for the White Sox, who won for...
MLBchatsports.com

Did teams give up on Seattle Mariners 1B/OF Jake Bauers too early?

SEATTLE - JUNE 17: Jake Bauers #5 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Did you know that Jake Bauers used to be a top prospect? The new Seattle Mariners first baseman and outfielder was at one point the 43rd ranked MLB prospect, and the 4th ranked prospect in the Tampa Bay Ray organization.
Posted by
FanSided

Three Seattle Mariners’ Prospects That Have Disappointed This Year

For the most part, the Seattle Mariners have had a ton of bright spots in their minor league systems. Most of the team’s top prospects have excelled this season, with the likes of Julio Rodriguez, Noelvi Marte, Emerson Hancock, and others flashing the abilities that make them such highly regarded youngsters.
