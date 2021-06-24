Texas Rangers | Twins vs. Rangers Highlights - Arraez's go-ahead triple propels the Twins to 7-5 win

Well, Byron Buxton is officially back. In the first inning, after a game opening single by Luis Arraez, Buck took Texas starter Dane Dunning deep to left to make it 2-0 Twins. Fast forward to the third inning, and it was Max Kepler’s turn to drive in two runs. His RBI single made it 4-0, and he ended up scampering to second after an error by Joey Gallo in right. In the 5th, it looked like the Twins would add on more runs. Another combination of a Luis Arraez single and a Byron Buxton extra base hit gave Minnesota runners on second and third with one out. Unfortunately, a Trevor Larnach flyout and a strikeout by Miguel Sanó ended the threat. The bottom of the 6th featured back to back home runs for the Rangers from Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo. Kenta Maeda came out after that, having gone 5 and 1⁄3 innings. The score would not change after Gallo’s moonshot, thanks to the Twins bullpen only allowing one hit (a leadoff single allowed by Jorge Alcala to lead off the home 8th) for the remaining 3 and 2⁄3 frames. The Twins win their 4th straight game, sweep the Rangers on the road, and will return home to take on the Reds tomorrow.