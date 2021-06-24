Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Texas Rangers | Twins vs. Rangers Highlights - Arraez's go-ahead triple propels the Twins to 7-5 win

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAnmQ_0aZ6jAA400

Arraez's go-ahead triple propels the Twins to 7-5 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBsanjosesun.com

Cellar-dwelling Rangers open 10-game homestand vs. Twins

The Texas Rangers begin a 10-game homestand on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins in Arlington, Texas. And it seems only appropriate the team is holding a Welcome Mat giveaway for the contest. Both the Twins and the Rangers are the doormats in their respective divisions. Minnesota, the American League...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers Prediction, 6/18/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Minnesota (-167) Texas (+130) Jose Berrios and the Minnesota Twins (27-41, 5th in AL Central) travel to Globe Life Field on Friday where they'll meet the Texas Rangers (25-43, 5th in AL West). The Rangers open this matchup at +130 while the Twins are coming in at -167. The over/under opens at 8.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jose Berrios and Mike Foltynewicz.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Arraez's triple in 10th leads Twins to 7-5 win over Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Luis Arraez has tripled three times in his brief career, and all three have driven in runs. On Friday, he even managed that trick while leading off an inning. That's because Arraez's blast over center fielder Adolis Garcia's head came in the 10th inning, with runner-without-portfolio Willians...
MLBdenversun.com

Behind Kolby Allard, Rangers seek bounce-back win over Twins

After outdueling reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer in his most recent start last Saturday, left-hander Kolby Allard will take the mound on Saturday afternoon for the Texas Rangers when they host the Minnesota Twins. Allard, 23, obtained by the Rangers in a July 2019 trade-deadline deal...
BaseballRaleigh News & Observer

Rangers look to end 3-game skid against Twins

Minnesota Twins (27-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (25-43, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +139, Twins -160; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBallfans.co

More Learning Moments For Young Rangers In 7-5 Loss To Twins

ARLINGTON, Texas — The growing pains continue for this young Texas Rangers team. The Rangers dropped the first game of a 10-game homestand, falling to the Minnesota Twins in extra innings by a final score of 7-5. For the second time in three games, Josh Sborz and Demarcus Evans struggled with their command and failed to close the door in high-leverage innings late in the game.
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 4, Rangers 2: Guess who’s back, back again?

Well, Byron Buxton is officially back. In the first inning, after a game opening single by Luis Arraez, Buck took Texas starter Dane Dunning deep to left to make it 2-0 Twins. Fast forward to the third inning, and it was Max Kepler’s turn to drive in two runs. His RBI single made it 4-0, and he ended up scampering to second after an error by Joey Gallo in right. In the 5th, it looked like the Twins would add on more runs. Another combination of a Luis Arraez single and a Byron Buxton extra base hit gave Minnesota runners on second and third with one out. Unfortunately, a Trevor Larnach flyout and a strikeout by Miguel Sanó ended the threat. The bottom of the 6th featured back to back home runs for the Rangers from Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo. Kenta Maeda came out after that, having gone 5 and 1⁄3 innings. The score would not change after Gallo’s moonshot, thanks to the Twins bullpen only allowing one hit (a leadoff single allowed by Jorge Alcala to lead off the home 8th) for the remaining 3 and 2⁄3 frames. The Twins win their 4th straight game, sweep the Rangers on the road, and will return home to take on the Reds tomorrow.
MLBGrand Forks Herald

Twins win extra-inning affair over Rangers in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two years ago to the day, it took the Twins 17 innings to eke out a win over the Red Sox, winning a marathon game that required a combined effort from nine pitchers. The rules have changed since then, offenses now aided by an automatic runner starting...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins At Rangers Tonight

(Arlington, TX) -- The Twins remain on the road. Minnesota is in Arlington to begin a series with the Rangers. Jose Berrios will get the start for Minnesota. The Twins are struggling at 27-and-41 on the season.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins work extra innings to defeat Texas 7-5

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Luis Arraez has tripled three times in his brief career, and all three have driven in runs. On Friday, he even managed that trick while leading off an inning. That's because Arraez's blast over center fielder Adolis Garcia's head led off the 10th inning, with runner-without-portfolio Willians...
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 3, Rangers 2: The streak that turns it all around

Yet - But it certainly represents a trend in the right direction. Minnesota has won three games in a row for the first time in a few weeks, and has the opportunity to sweep a subpar team tomorrow afternoon. Much like the weekend victory against Houston, this one felt like...
MLBbettingpros.com

Twins look to continue road dominance of the Rangers

The Minnesota Twins have won five straight road games against the Texas Rangers, including last night's series opener by a score of 7-5 in ten innings. The Twins are -110 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Minnesota's Randy Dobnak (1-6. 8.38 ERA) has allowed at least six runs in three of his last four starts. He is opposed by Texas's Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.91 ERA), who has pitched to a 2.57 ERA in his last three starts. The over is 5-0-1 in Texas's last six games, and is 7-2 in their last nine meetings in Texas.
MLBchatsports.com

25-44 - Rangers fight back but eventually fall 7-5 to Twins in extras

The Texas Rangers scored five runs and the Minnesota Twins scored seven runs in ten innings. The Rangers trailed 3-0 after a half inning into this baseball game tonight but they put up a valiant effort in a comeback attempt against the Twins. In fact, Texas came back twice as once they evened the game at three runs apiece in the bottom of the fourth, Minnesota scored another go-ahead run in top of the fifth.
MLBLone Star Ball

Thoughts on a 7-5 Rangers loss

That was a disappointing loss. Again, as has been the theme for much of this season, its a loss that would have been much more upsetting if this was a team that was actually supposed to be good, or that had a chance of contending. This is one of those games where, in that scenario, I’d be fretting how this was one of those games that could be the difference at the end of the year, a winnable game slipping away.
MLBspotonalabama.com

Nelson Cruz moves up HR list as Twins edge Rangers

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and Max Kepler scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Arlington, Texas. It was the 432nd homer of Cruz's career, moving him past Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place on the all-time...
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Buxton Homers, Maeda’s 1st Win, Twins Sweep the Rangers

June has not been good for the Minnesota Twins and what they needed at the right time was good healthy players. They're back. Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez, and Max Kepler all had an impact in the 4-2 win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Buxton with an early upper deck...
twinspires.com

MLB picks: A's vs. Rangers, Reds vs. Twins

It’s not the most crowded Monday MLB slate, but there are still some good games for bettors to choose from. We’ve highlighted our two favorite sides for the evening below. We’ll lead off with a look at the AL West matchup between the Oakland A’s and the Texas Rangers. Then we’ll preview an interleague battle between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins.