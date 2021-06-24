Los Angeles Clippers | Reggie Jackson (27 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. When you think of the current LA Clippers, you probably think of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George first and foremost. You think of how they’ve been a cursed franchise that has yet to reach the conference finals next, followed by new head coach Tyronn Lue, Serge Ibaka’s injury, Nicolas Batum’s Lazarus act this year and Luke Kennard’s contract quietly burning a hole in Steve Ballmer’s pocket.