Kansas City Royals | Red Sox vs. Royals Highlights - Mondesi drills three-run homer in 5-3 win vs. Red Sox

It was a good night at the K! It was a great night for the Royals on Friday, as they used two home runs to take down the first-place Boston Red Sox, 5-3. The only people in Kansas City that were left sad were the many, many Johnson County Boston fans in their Walmart Red Sox jerseys. There were plenty of them at the K on Friday night, but the good news is that they left unhappy. The biggest moment of the night was the ridiculous three-run moonshot home run by Adalberto Mondesi. With two on in the third inning, Mondesi absolutely unloaded on one, crushing it into the Travis Hafner-landing area of the Rivals bar in right field. It was measured at 464 feet, making it one of the longest home runs in the history of Kauffman Stadium. The video is great, but if you watch it, you may want to watch it on mute, considering Steve Physioc butchered the call by shouting “into the corner” as the ball is barreling 25+ rows deep towards the right-field restaurant. Mondesi has four homers in nine games.