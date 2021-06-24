Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Kansas City Royals | Red Sox vs. Royals Highlights - Mondesi drills three-run homer in 5-3 win vs. Red Sox

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rb9XK_0aZ67dEk00

Mondesi drills three-run homer in 5-3 win vs. Red Sox

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals beat Red Sox Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a 464 foot three-run homer, Salvador Pérez added his 18th home run this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 for only their second win in their last 13 games. Kansas City trailed 1-0 before Mondesi’s third-inning...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stuck in clutch, Royals seek to drive in runs vs. Red Sox

"Get 'em on, get 'em over, leave 'em stranded." That's not exactly the way it's supposed to go, especially for a baseball team that relies on situational hitting rather than the long ball. But that seems to be the way the Kansas City Royals are playing lately. The Royals are...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Royals top Red Sox, take two of three

The Kansas City Royals won a three-game series for the first time this month by scoring three runs in each of the third and sixth innings to beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City, which snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Red Sox...
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Picks: Red Sox vs Royals & Vegas Odds (June 18)

The Kansas City Royals will try to stop their six-game losing streak when they face the 42-27 Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox, second in the AL East, can extend their win streak to four games against the struggling Royals. Unfortunately for the Royals, the 0-2 Jackson Kowar will take...
MLBYardbarker

Mondesi’s big bomb leads Royals past Red Sox, 5-3

It was a good night at the K! It was a great night for the Royals on Friday, as they used two home runs to take down the first-place Boston Red Sox, 5-3. The only people in Kansas City that were left sad were the many, many Johnson County Boston fans in their Walmart Red Sox jerseys. There were plenty of them at the K on Friday night, but the good news is that they left unhappy. The biggest moment of the night was the ridiculous three-run moonshot home run by Adalberto Mondesi. With two on in the third inning, Mondesi absolutely unloaded on one, crushing it into the Travis Hafner-landing area of the Rivals bar in right field. It was measured at 464 feet, making it one of the longest home runs in the history of Kauffman Stadium. The video is great, but if you watch it, you may want to watch it on mute, considering Steve Physioc butchered the call by shouting “into the corner” as the ball is barreling 25+ rows deep towards the right-field restaurant. Mondesi has four homers in nine games.
MLBchatsports.com

Adalberto Mondesi 464-foot HR helps Royals beat Red Sox, 5-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a 464 foot three-run homer, Salvador Pérez added his 18th home run this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Friday night for only their second win in their last 13 games. Kansas City trailed 1-0...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 7, Royals 1: Dalbec powers Sox to easy win

Martín Pérez entered today hoping to turn his season around. Over his last two outings, he has combined for 11 earned runs in 3 1⁄3 innings, a 29.70 ERA. Worse, it hasn’t even felt like bad luck. Opponents are seeing the ball, hitting it, and hitting it very hard. He has mustered all of two strikeouts in return. In short, when he’s taken the mound recently, it has spelled disaster.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Whit Merrifield hits two-run homer, Royals rally to beat Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks. Mike Minor (6-4)...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jorge Soler, Royals try to get back on track vs. Red Sox

Jorge Soler has taken 26 walks in 2021, but five of them have come in the last three games. The Kansas City Royals need him to continue his patience. The Royals have lost six straight and 11 of their last 12 and will try to get things turned around as they host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night for the opener of a three-game series.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Royals Series Preview

After a surprisingly solid start to the season, the Kansas City Royals have fallen back toward the middle of the pack in the American League Central. This is the first series between the Red Sox and Royals this season. The Red Sox went 5-1 against the Royals in 2019 but did not play them in 2020.
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread LXIX: Red Sox at Royals

The Royals snapped their most recent losing streak last night, but given that their stretch of poor play extends beyond just the six-game losing streak it would behoove them to string a few wins in a row before losing another. They face the Red Sox again today. The Red Sox are a tough opponent, but the Royals beat them last night, so who knows.
MLBYardbarker

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 7-3 Win Over the Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals get their first series win since their series against the Pirates three weeks ago, as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-3. The Royals hit the ball quite well, having 12 of the 19 hardest-hit balls in the game with six of them going at least 105 MPH. It was also a good day for Mike Minor, as he had 17 pitches of 2600+ RPM and went 6.2 IP with two runs allowed to get the win.
MLBSun-Journal

Royals halt six-game skid with 5-3 win over Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adalberto Mondesi hit a 464-foot three-run homer, Salvador Pérez added his 18th home run this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Friday night for only their second win in their last 13 games. Kansas City trailed 1-0 before Mondesi’s...