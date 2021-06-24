Atlanta Braves | Tommy Edman's double

(24-12) Nashville Sounds 1, (19-18) Gwinnett Stripers 2. Gwinnett had a legit pitchers duel tonight highlighted by Bryse Wilson who through six innings of one run baseball while striking out nine hitters. On a night where Tucker Davidson went down, Bryse put together one of his best games of the season for Gwinnett. His only blemish of the game came in the fifth inning when he allowed a two-out double by Jake Hager, followed up by a single by Jamie Westbrook to score a run. He quickly struck out Keston Hiura next to end the inning. The trio of Dylan Lee, Yoan López, and Jesse Chavez each threw one inning of one hit baseball to close out the game for the Stripers.