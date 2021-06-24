Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles Clippers | 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gy8sn_0aZ5XRYs00

Los Angeles Clippers | 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
811
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASkySports

'Terance Mann Game' delivers historic franchise moment for Los Angeles Clippers

This is how you dismantle a shipwrecked history. You do it against the top seeded team in the West. You do it being rescued by a relatively unknown player who in so many ways defined the slogan 'Next Mann Up'. You do it while missing the only credible winner on the roster. You do it without Lob City and the Knuckleheads and Danny Manning and Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith and… well, that's about it, because the pickings are slim among saviours for this franchise.
NBABleacher Report

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game 6 Loss to Clippers 'Gonna Eat at Me for a Long Time'

A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
NBABleacher Report

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Power Clippers to Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz in Game 4

The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday's Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Opinion: As Clippers even series, health of Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell become concern

LOS ANGELES - The play prompted cheers and startled reactions almost as quickly as took for L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to throw down a dunk. Leonard took two dribbles before extending his long right arm over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors. Clippers fans stood up and yelled. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood up and did the same thing in the middle of a postgame interview. And Clippers center Ivica Zubac showed Leonard replays of both his dunk and Embiid's reaction following the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Staples Center.
NBAtheplayerstribune.com

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, the best player on the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, rolls through on Knuckleheads this week. As one of the NBA’s young superstars, Spida keeps it real, per usual, and takes us through his skyrocket to NBA stardom. Episode Highlights:. 1. Back-to-back championships in high school [5:53]. 2....
NBAkslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record During Game 4 Of Jazz/Clippers Series

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell made NBA history during Game 4 of Utah’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday, June 14. With 2:06 left in the third...
NBAlockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST – Kawhi-less Los Angeles Clippers still have the answers and beat the Utah Jazz to take 3 to 2 lead in series

Ron Boone and David Locke break down the Utah Jazz Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBANBA

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell available to play in Jazz-Clippers Game 6

The Utah Jazz will finally have their All-Star backcourt back just when they need it most. The top-seeded Jazz announced Friday evening that Mike Conley would be available against the fourth-seeded LA Clippers in a must-win Game 6 at Los Angeles (10 ET, ESPN). Donovan Mitchell is also available after...
NBAkslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Completes Four-Point Play In Game 6 Against Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell completed a four-point play late in the first quarter of Game 6 against the LA Clippers. With 1:21 left in the first quarter, Donovan Mitchell was fouled on a three-point attempt while making the shot. Mitchell came down the floor...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Donovan Mitchell’s Terance Mann frustrations caught on camera after loss to Clippers

Donovan Mitchell played his heart out in Game 6. The Utah Jazz star guard put it all on the floor as his club faced elimination against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell posted absolutely sterling numbers in their final contest against the Clippers, tallying 39 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. The Jazz guard even had nine three-pointers by himself, capping off a playoff performance never before done in NBA history.
NBAjioforme.com

NBA Playoffs 2021-Silly Tactical Paul George and Los Angeles Clippers Find Yet Another Game 3 Win – NBA Sports

This year’s LA Clippers Cobbled together with a comeback from crappy defenses, Tactical adjustment And an unlikely hero. But above all Kawhi Leonard Missed in these last 5 games NBA playoffs, They rely on Paul George.. Former MVP candidate, one of the few active Clippers players with significant conference finals experience before this season, counterattacked from the slander and social media roast season and reaffirmed “Playoff P” perceptions. Defined.