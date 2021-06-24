Los Angeles Clippers | 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell

This is how you dismantle a shipwrecked history. You do it against the top seeded team in the West. You do it being rescued by a relatively unknown player who in so many ways defined the slogan 'Next Mann Up'. You do it while missing the only credible winner on the roster. You do it without Lob City and the Knuckleheads and Danny Manning and Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith and… well, that's about it, because the pickings are slim among saviours for this franchise.
A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
Los Angeles Clippers’ All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely with a right knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. He is expected to miss the remainder of the second round, as the Clippers are tied 2-2 in their series with the Utah Jazz. Initially, the Clippers phrased Leonard’s injury...
The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday's Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
Donovan Mitchell put up 37 points, five rebounds and five assists in Game 4 on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Utah Jazz lost Game 4 to the Clippers 118-104. The series is now tied 2-2. After the game, Mitchell posted to his Instagram, and the photo...
LOS ANGELES - The play prompted cheers and startled reactions almost as quickly as took for L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to throw down a dunk. Leonard took two dribbles before extending his long right arm over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors. Clippers fans stood up and yelled. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood up and did the same thing in the middle of a postgame interview. And Clippers center Ivica Zubac showed Leonard replays of both his dunk and Embiid's reaction following the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Staples Center.
Donovan Mitchell, the best player on the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, rolls through on Knuckleheads this week. As one of the NBA’s young superstars, Spida keeps it real, per usual, and takes us through his skyrocket to NBA stardom. Episode Highlights:. 1. Back-to-back championships in high school [5:53]. 2....
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell made NBA history during Game 4 of Utah’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday, June 14. With 2:06 left in the third...
The Utah Jazz will finally have their All-Star backcourt back just when they need it most. The top-seeded Jazz announced Friday evening that Mike Conley would be available against the fourth-seeded LA Clippers in a must-win Game 6 at Los Angeles (10 ET, ESPN). Donovan Mitchell is also available after...
Donovan Mitchell might be playing hurt with a sprained right ankle, but it hasn’t mattered. Midway through the third quarter, he was up to 28 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Rudy takes a hard fall. Rudy Gobert took a hard fall midway though the first quarter after biting on...
The Utah Jazz are facing elimination on Friday night in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Although superstar Donovan Mitchell is dealing with a sore ankle, he is ready to show out. Well, based on his latest tweet just hours before tip-off. The Jazz guard had a...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell crossed over Clippers guard Patrick Beverly and proceeded to knock down a three-pointer during Game 6. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. With 53.8 left in the...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell completed a four-point play late in the first quarter of Game 6 against the LA Clippers. With 1:21 left in the first quarter, Donovan Mitchell was fouled on a three-point attempt while making the shot. Mitchell came down the floor...
Donovan Mitchell played his heart out in Game 6. The Utah Jazz star guard put it all on the floor as his club faced elimination against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell posted absolutely sterling numbers in their final contest against the Clippers, tallying 39 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. The Jazz guard even had nine three-pointers by himself, capping off a playoff performance never before done in NBA history.
Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals takes place at 9pm ET on Friday. Our experts have made their predictions and betting picks for the Clippers vs Suns at the Staples Center. Register an account with Bovada and bet on the 2021 NBA Finals with a $750 Free Bet. Cynics...
This year’s LA Clippers Cobbled together with a comeback from crappy defenses, Tactical adjustment And an unlikely hero. But above all Kawhi Leonard Missed in these last 5 games NBA playoffs, They rely on Paul George.. Former MVP candidate, one of the few active Clippers players with significant conference finals experience before this season, counterattacked from the slander and social media roast season and reaffirmed “Playoff P” perceptions. Defined.
Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns will play again today, June 24, at 9:00 pm (ET) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the Western Conference Finals of the 2020/21 NBA playoffs. Here, you'll find all the match information, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game. The Los...