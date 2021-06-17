Fly-in, air show ready to go
With the Nebraska State Fly-In and Air Show at the Hastings Municipal Airport right around the corner, organizers are excited about the prospect of a big weekend. “We’ve got a terrific lineup of performers,” said Aaron Schardt, who chairs the fly-in organizing committee. “We’ve got great seminars. If you want to learn to fly, if dad wants flying lessons for Father’s Day, come at 9 a.m. (Sunday) and they can learn to fly, or at least get started learning to fly.”www.hastingstribune.com