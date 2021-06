The “Replace-Mets” keep rolling, and when manager Luis Rojas joined Carton & Roberts for his weekly segment on Wednesday, he said that boils down to one word: camaraderie. “The team has been great. The leaders in the clubhouse have done a good job welcoming the new guys, and everyone has been welcomed right away and taught how we do things,” Rojas said. “We also have a couple guys who got a chance to be everyday guys, and are playing without pressure knowing they’ll be playing the next day.”