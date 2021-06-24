Colorado Rockies | Yonathan Daza's RBI double

Let me just start this off by saying I apologize in advance to Yonathan Daza and all Rockies fans for doing this. I say this because throughout this season, I’ve written about individual players and their improvements like Ryan McMahon and Raimel Tapia, and almost immediately after my pieces on them were published, they went into slumps. For instance, I wrote about McMahon back on April 26th when he was hitting .274 and slugging .571, the following two weeks he hit .224 and slugged .327. Then on May 10th I wrote about Tapia’s brilliance with the bat as his BA was up to .314 and beginning with his very next game and lasting for the next three weeks Tapia would hit .151 in that span. I tried to put this Daza piece off for awhile but he’s doing so well that I just couldn’t resist.