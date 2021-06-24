Colorado Rockies | Yonathan Daza's RBI double

Cancel
Yonathan Daza smacks an RBI double to left field, scoring Brendan Rodgers to trim the Brewers lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the 6th inning

MLBPurple Row

The emergence of Yonathan Daza

Let me just start this off by saying I apologize in advance to Yonathan Daza and all Rockies fans for doing this. I say this because throughout this season, I’ve written about individual players and their improvements like Ryan McMahon and Raimel Tapia, and almost immediately after my pieces on them were published, they went into slumps. For instance, I wrote about McMahon back on April 26th when he was hitting .274 and slugging .571, the following two weeks he hit .224 and slugged .327. Then on May 10th I wrote about Tapia’s brilliance with the bat as his BA was up to .314 and beginning with his very next game and lasting for the next three weeks Tapia would hit .151 in that span. I tried to put this Daza piece off for awhile but he’s doing so well that I just couldn’t resist.
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

Cron’s hit RBI single ranked 10th, Rockies beat Brewers 6-5

Posted: Posted June 19, 2021 / 0:52 am CDT / Has been updated: June 19, 2021 / 0:52 am CDT. Denver (AP) CJ Cron hit the end-of-game single in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to the season’s highest five.
MLBallfans.co

Outfielder Yonathan Daza key piece of Rockies home winning streak

Yonathan Daza is thousands of miles away from his native country of Venezuela while playing in the major leagues. But he found a second home in the Rockies’ clubhouse. “It’s like a family,” Daza said. “All the Americans and foreign players get along.”. That Colorado comfort is evident in Daza’s...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yonathan Daza sitting for Rockies Friday night

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Daza is being replaced in center field by Garrett Hampson against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. In 192 plate appearances this season, Daza has a .326 batting average with a .767 OPS,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yonathan Daza hitting second in Colorado's Saturday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Daza will man center field after Garrett Hampson received a break against Milwaukee. In a matchup against right-hander Adrian Houser, our models project Daza to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees-Rockies Trevor Story trade won’t be easy

If the Colorado Rockies are going to trade Trevor Story, there’s no time like the present. The shortstop, who will be a free agent following the season, is hitting .400 over his last eight games, boosting his trade value as the July 30 non-waiver deadline. But the Denver Post’s Mark...
MLBlamarledger.com

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story participating in 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field

If the baseball world doesn’t know Trevor Story’s power, they’ll find out July 12. The Rockies’ shortstop announced Monday that he’s participating in this year’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story will be Colorado’s 12th derby participant and first since outfielder Charlie Blackmon four years ago. “I’ve always wanted...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers triumphant over Rockies in extra innings on Re-Opening Day, 5-4

The United States, and the rest of the world, continue the transition back towards normalcy as the widespread availability and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine helps to bring an end to the pandemic. Things took a big step in Milwaukee with the capacity of American Family Field returning to 100%, which the Brewers celebrated as “Re-Opening Day” against the Colorado Rockies on Friday afternoon.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies (31-45) will duel the Milwaukee Brewers (43-33) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Colorado split a short two-game set after a 5-2 victory in Game 2 Wednesday. In the series opener last time out, the Rockies suffered a one-run deficit in a 4-5 defeat on Friday. Starter Jon Gray went 5.0 innings with five hits and zero earned run allowed while awarding zero free bases but struck out 10 Milwaukee batters. Pinch Hitter Josh Fuentes scored one run on one hit with two RBIs while Catcher Elias Diaz added a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the loss. Left Fielder Raimel Tapia led Colorado with a batting average of .302 and a team-high 84 hits. Second Baseman Ryan McMahon posted a total of 16 home runs and 44 RBIs while Right Fielder Charlie Blackmon contributed a team-high .368 on-base percentage for the Rockies.
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 5, Rockies 4

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – Keston Hiura recorded a walk-off sac fly in the bottom of the 11th to send the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on what was dubbed re-opening day at American Family Field on Friday. Willy Adames led the offense with three hits...
MLBPurple Row

Looking back on Rockies’ All-Star starters

The time has finally come. After an impressive 10-year streak, it appears that the Rockies will not have a player receive the starting nod for the 2021 MLB All-Star game. The first phase of voting for the Midsummer Classic concluded on June 24, with only the top three vote recipients (top nine for outfielders) at each position moving on to the final phase to decide the starters. Since no Rockies player appears to be in the mix for that honor of moving on, it seems right to look back on the previous decade of Rockies All-Star game starters.
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: On bench Sunday

Tapia is out of the lineup Sunday at Milwaukee, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Tapia started the past 12 games and will head to the bench after posting an .849 OPS during that stretch. Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Chris Owings will start from left to right in the outfield.