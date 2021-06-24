Philadelphia 76ers | Game Recap: Sixers 104, Hawks 99

Now holding a 2-1 series lead, the Sixers and Hawks will tip off game four in Atlanta for what will be a pivotal game in the series. For the Hawks, this is a must-win as they will otherwise be down 3-1 before traveling to Philadelphia with the and forced to win three in a row. For the Sixers, winning two straight would go a long way to them securing their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals and would allow them to wrap the series up in a quick fashion and secure some extra rest time.