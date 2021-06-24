Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Game Recap: Sixers 104, Hawks 99

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2ZI5_0aZ5Djms00

Led by Joel Embiids 22 points and 13 rebounds, the No. 1 seed 76ers defeated the No. 5 seed Hawks, 104-99, in Game 6. Tobias Harris (24 points, five rebounds) and Seth Curry (24 points, 6-9 3pt FG) combined for 48 points for the 76ers in the victory, while Trae Young tallied 34 points, five rebounds and 12 assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. This best-of-seven series is now tied, 3-3, with Game 7 taking place on Sunday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
804
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Sixers 104#Fg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Game 5 Thread: Hawks vs. 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks are set to battle the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 on Wednesday evening. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus tear) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. 76ers injury report. Danny Green (calf) is out. Joel Embiid (meniscus) is questionable.
NBAatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the team with the best player in Philadelphia 76ers-Atlanta Hawks Game 4

The series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks has changed. Thanks to 74 first half points in game one, the Hawks took game one but it has been different ever since. The 76ers have figured out how to shut down the Hawks offense and Joel Embiid has been able to do whatever he wants. That has been the case in the last two games and it will continue tonight.
NBAcumnockchronicle.com

Atlanta Hawks capitalise on Philadelphia 76ers collapse to edge ahead in series

The Atlanta Hawks capitalised on an incredible collapse from the Philadelphia 76ers to pull out a 109-106 victory and move to within one win of the Eastern Conference finals. Philadelphia were dominant in the first half, rallying behind Joel Embiid to race out to a 26-point early lead. The Sixers...
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

What to Watch for in Sixers vs Hawks: Game Four

Now holding a 2-1 series lead, the Sixers and Hawks will tip off game four in Atlanta for what will be a pivotal game in the series. For the Hawks, this is a must-win as they will otherwise be down 3-1 before traveling to Philadelphia with the and forced to win three in a row. For the Sixers, winning two straight would go a long way to them securing their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals and would allow them to wrap the series up in a quick fashion and secure some extra rest time.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Game 4 recap and breakdown of comeback win over 76ers

The Hawks pulled off an improbable victory last night, overcoming an 18 point deficit to win 103-100 and tie the series up at 2-2. Here’s a look at some of the crucial plays down the stretch. Spoiler alert, there’s a lot of Trae Young and John Collins. We’ll fast forward...
NBAlibertyballers.com

Sixers drop Game 5 to Hawks in catastrophic meltdown

The Sixers and Hawks entered a very decisive Game 5 on Wednesday evening. On one hand the Sixers had home court, and a win would allow them an opportunity to close out the series on Friday. This was a very important game for them going in, as a loss would be very devastating to their postseason run as the series shifts back to Atlanta for a Game 6.
NBAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

What are the cheapest tickets for Hawks-76ers Game 6?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have the chance to do something Friday night that they haven’t done since 2015: advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. So naturally, Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers is the hottest ticket in town and State Farm Arena is expected to welcome a near-sold-out crowd.
NBACBS Sports

76ers vs. Hawks score, takeaways: Philadelphia staves off elimination with Game 6 win over Atlanta

With their backs pressed firmly against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers responded in a major way. It wasn't easy, but the Sixers overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull out a 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The win was an impressive one for the Sixers, especially after they blew large leads in each of the previous two contests. The fact that they were able to bounce back shows some impressive resilience on their part.
NBASportsGrid

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Game 6 Betting Preview

PHI(49-23) ATL (41-31) Date: 06/18/2021. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds. Moneyline (Open): Atlanta Hawks (102) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-120) Moneyline (Current): Atlanta Hawks (128) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-152) Spread (Open): Atlanta Hawks (1.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5) Spread (Current): Atlanta Hawks (3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers...
NBAfullscalephilly.com

Sixers-Hawks Game 6 prop bets

The Sixers and Hawks tip-off Game 6 of their series tonight at 7:30 (ESPN). With Joel Embiid and company looking to stave off elimination in Atlanta, here’s four props (and one bonus) to bet for tonight’s matchup. Game total: OVER 223.5. The Over is 31-23 in games officiated by Scott...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

76ers Podcast: Can the Sixers Force Game 7 vs. Hawks on Friday?

Nobody anticipated the Philadelphia 76ers being in the current situation they are in. Being the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, many believed the Sixers had a cakewalk to the Conference Finals, where they would eventually meet with the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks. In the first round, the...
NBASkySports

Philadelphia 76ers come from behind to force Game 7 against Atlanta Hawks

Joel Embiid scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers rallied for a 104-99 win over the host Atlanta Hawks to stave off elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Friday night. The teams will meet in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night...