Philadelphia 76ers | Game Recap: Sixers 104, Hawks 99
Led by Joel Embiids 22 points and 13 rebounds, the No. 1 seed 76ers defeated the No. 5 seed Hawks, 104-99, in Game 6. Tobias Harris (24 points, five rebounds) and Seth Curry (24 points, 6-9 3pt FG) combined for 48 points for the 76ers in the victory, while Trae Young tallied 34 points, five rebounds and 12 assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. This best-of-seven series is now tied, 3-3, with Game 7 taking place on Sunday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.