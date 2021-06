Either 68% of Fantasy Baseball managers on CBS aren't listening to the podcast or they're just not paying attention. That 68% represents Blake Snell's start percentage this week knowing that he had a scheduled date with the Rockies in Coors Field. As expected, Snell put up another stinker. He now has a 5.72 ERA with a 1.57 WHIP. We're currently watching the bad version of Robbie Ray disguised as Snell. Either way, get this guy out of your lineups until he strings together a few positive starts.