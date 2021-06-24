Texas Rangers | Nelson Cruz's RBI single

ARLINGTON, Texas — With the help of a couple of allies in the medical field, Byron Buxton finally got his way on Saturday. And it may have won the Twins a ballgame. Buxton, whose weeklong campaign to be activated from the injured list succeeded after a couple of orthopedic specialists cleared him to play, used his newly restored speed to beat out a rather routine ground ball in the fourth inning. He didn't have to run hard the rest of the way, not when Nelson Cruz followed with his 15th home run of the season, setting the Twins on course to pull off their third consecutive victory, 3-2 over the Rangers at Globe Life Field.