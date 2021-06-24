Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles Clippers | Donovan Mitchell with one of the day's best plays!

 5 days ago

Donovan Mitchell with one of the day's best plays!, 06/18/2021

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Donovan Mitchell
NBA
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
Sports
NBABleacher Report

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game 6 Loss to Clippers 'Gonna Eat at Me for a Long Time'

A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
NBAcachevalleydaily.com

Mitchell and the Jazz visit Los Angeles with 2-1 series lead

—NEED TO KNOW: Utah had won six consecutive games before No. 4 seed Los Angeles made a strong answer by beating the Jazz 132-106 on Saturday night. The top-seeded Jazz lead the series 2-1. The lopsided loss was bad enough for Utah. The sight of Donovan Mitchell limping to the...
NBABleacher Report

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Power Clippers to Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz in Game 4

The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday's Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
NBAtheplayerstribune.com

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, the best player on the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, rolls through on Knuckleheads this week. As one of the NBA’s young superstars, Spida keeps it real, per usual, and takes us through his skyrocket to NBA stardom. Episode Highlights:. 1. Back-to-back championships in high school [5:53]. 2....
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Donovan Mitchell on playing for Rick Pitino at Louisville: 'You're playing angry'

What was the key for Utah Jazz shooting guard and two-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell taking his game to the next level? The 24-year-old credits Rick Pitino, his head coach while at Louisville, for unlocking the "fire" in him that has marked his playing style ever since, and he doesn't believe the only one to play for the longtime college hoops coach that has had such an experience.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Donovan Mitchell listed as questionable for Friday's game

Tony Jones: Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are both QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell on his ankle: For the first time in my life, I've had to play on the floor. I...I can't really move. 1 day ago – via Twitter...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Opinion: As Clippers even series, health of Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell become concern

LOS ANGELES - The play prompted cheers and startled reactions almost as quickly as took for L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to throw down a dunk. Leonard took two dribbles before extending his long right arm over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors. Clippers fans stood up and yelled. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood up and did the same thing in the middle of a postgame interview. And Clippers center Ivica Zubac showed Leonard replays of both his dunk and Embiid's reaction following the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Staples Center.
NBAkslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record During Game 4 Of Jazz/Clippers Series

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell made NBA history during Game 4 of Utah’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday, June 14. With 2:06 left in the third...
NBANBA

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell available to play in Jazz-Clippers Game 6

The Utah Jazz will finally have their All-Star backcourt back just when they need it most. The top-seeded Jazz announced Friday evening that Mike Conley would be available against the fourth-seeded LA Clippers in a must-win Game 6 at Los Angeles (10 ET, ESPN). Donovan Mitchell is also available after...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Donovan Mitchell Has Honest Reaction To Blown Lead vs. Clippers

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were firmly in the driver’s seat after taking a 2-0 lead over the Clippers in their second-round playoff series. But after that, the wheels fell off for the No. 1 seed in the West. Dropping four straight games to Los Angeles, the Jazz have...