Los Angeles Clippers | Donovan Mitchell with one of the day's best plays!

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have evened up their series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2. The Los Angeles Clippers looked flat-out dominant at home, and the Utah Jazz were never in control of Game 4. The Los Angeles Clippers have the opportunity to get their first-ever Western...
Devin Booker was in top form for the Phoenix Suns last night, giving them a 120-114 win over the LA Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals after having 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists where he shot 15-of-29. The game brought about some altercations between the fans as the Suns and the Clippers fans were seen having a brawl;
Tyronn Lue and the LA Clippers have Donovan Mitchell and Utah Jazz on the ropes, leading their Western Conference semifinal series 3-2. With the Game 5 win over the Jazz despite being down Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have positioned themselves to advance to the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.
A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
Los Angeles Clippers’ All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely with a right knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. He is expected to miss the remainder of the second round, as the Clippers are tied 2-2 in their series with the Utah Jazz. Initially, the Clippers phrased Leonard’s injury...
Welcome to your daily NBA DFS digest at Fake Teams, gents. Every day I’m here with a handful of pro-tips to roster a winning team just a few hours from now. And on top of that, I’ll bring you some statistical trends from the past week of games!. Gotta Win...
—NEED TO KNOW: Utah had won six consecutive games before No. 4 seed Los Angeles made a strong answer by beating the Jazz 132-106 on Saturday night. The top-seeded Jazz lead the series 2-1. The lopsided loss was bad enough for Utah. The sight of Donovan Mitchell limping to the...
The Kawhi Leonard injury dealt a huge blow to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals and the latest update on the ACL isn’t promising for one of the NBA’s biggest stars. Leonard suffered a knee injury in Game 4 when he landed awkwardly on his right leg...
The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday's Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
Donovan Mitchell put up 37 points, five rebounds and five assists in Game 4 on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Utah Jazz lost Game 4 to the Clippers 118-104. The series is now tied 2-2. After the game, Mitchell posted to his Instagram, and the photo...
Donovan Mitchell, the best player on the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, rolls through on Knuckleheads this week. As one of the NBA’s young superstars, Spida keeps it real, per usual, and takes us through his skyrocket to NBA stardom. Episode Highlights:. 1. Back-to-back championships in high school [5:53]. 2....
What was the key for Utah Jazz shooting guard and two-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell taking his game to the next level? The 24-year-old credits Rick Pitino, his head coach while at Louisville, for unlocking the "fire" in him that has marked his playing style ever since, and he doesn't believe the only one to play for the longtime college hoops coach that has had such an experience.
Tony Jones: Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are both QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell on his ankle: For the first time in my life, I've had to play on the floor. I...I can't really move. 1 day ago – via Twitter...
LOS ANGELES - The play prompted cheers and startled reactions almost as quickly as took for L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to throw down a dunk. Leonard took two dribbles before extending his long right arm over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors. Clippers fans stood up and yelled. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood up and did the same thing in the middle of a postgame interview. And Clippers center Ivica Zubac showed Leonard replays of both his dunk and Embiid's reaction following the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Staples Center.
Donovan Mitchell walked off the court after Game 1 of the Utah Jazz’s Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in Salt Lake City and knew that he hadn’t given it everything he had. He finished that game with 45 points, dazzling in the second half, scoring 32...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell made NBA history during Game 4 of Utah’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday, June 14. With 2:06 left in the third...
The Utah Jazz will finally have their All-Star backcourt back just when they need it most. The top-seeded Jazz announced Friday evening that Mike Conley would be available against the fourth-seeded LA Clippers in a must-win Game 6 at Los Angeles (10 ET, ESPN). Donovan Mitchell is also available after...
The Phoenix Suns quickly regrouped after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and notched a massive road victory in Game 4, 84-80, at Staples Center on Saturday. As the series shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5, the Suns have taken a...
Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were firmly in the driver’s seat after taking a 2-0 lead over the Clippers in their second-round playoff series. But after that, the wheels fell off for the No. 1 seed in the West. Dropping four straight games to Los Angeles, the Jazz have...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell crossed over Clippers guard Patrick Beverly and proceeded to knock down a three-pointer during Game 6. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. With 53.8 left in the...