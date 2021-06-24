Houston Astros | White Sox vs. Astros Highlights - Yordan Álvarez walks it off in 2-1 win over White Sox

The 43-25 Chicago White Sox open a four-game series on the road in Houston against the 39-28 Astros tonight. We’re still waiting for Yordan Alvarez to get hot because he’s hitting just .182 this month and has only two homers since the middle of May after a scorching start. He’s also sitting here with a .370 weighted on-base percentage. We’re also still kind of waiting for Carlos Correa to return to his best which he is showing signs of with a .347 average in 12 games in June. Alex Bregman left Wednesday’s game with a left quad strain, so don’t expect to see him tonight.