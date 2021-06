Alex Cora has said that Alex Verdugo is the Red Sox’ most complete hitter. Over the last week, he’s showing that he’s also one of their clutchest. Verdugo, who hit a walk-off single to beat the Blue Jays last Friday, one-upped himself on Tuesday night in Atlanta. The outfielder created his signature moment in two years in Boston, belting a dramatic, tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth that lifted the Red Sox to a 10-8 victory over the Braves.