Los Angeles Clippers | 3-pointer by Royce O'Neale

It’s not like the Los Angeles Clippers haven’t been in this situation before. Down 0-2 in the Western Conference finals to the Phoenix Suns, the Clips face a must-win situation when the series shifts to LA for Thursday’s Game 3. No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 deficit, though the Clippers rallied after losing the first two games against Dallas and Utah. They didn’t lose a game like they did on Tuesday, though, with the Suns scoring a bucket with less than a second remaining for the 104-103 victory. The Clips will have to bounce back from that gut punch and will again be without Kawhi Leonard. Phoenix hit the board as a 1-point favorite to extend its franchise record playoff winning streak to nine.