Baltimore Orioles | Orioles vs. Blue Jays Recap - Cedric Mullins' 4 RBIs lead the Orioles to a 7-1 win

MLB Game Highlights

Orioles vs. Blue Jays Recap - Cedric Mullins' 4 RBIs lead the Orioles to a 7-1 win

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Cedric Mullins' 4 RBIs lead the Orioles to a 7-1 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

#The Orioles
MLBpressboxonline.com

Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays Looking To Be Long-Term Outfield Solutions For Orioles

Early in the season, Austin Hays sat in the Orioles dugout, perplexed by a slump. He turned to his pal and fellow outfielder Cedric Mullins, who offered him some sage advice. “I was a little bit out of control for some reason,” Hays said. “Things were speeding up on me. Before my last at-bat [April 24], I was talking to Cedric in the dugout and I told him I felt like I just wasn’t seeing the ball that well, and he’s like, ‘Why don’t you just try walking up to the plate a little bit slower, and all the stuff you do before, just try to slow it down.’ And I saw the ball a lot better my last at-bat [April 24] and then I just felt very comfortable [April 25].”
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Swipes two more bags Monday

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Monday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland. The 26-year-old continues to dazzle at the top of the Baltimore batting order. Mullins is up to 12 stolen bases on the season to go along with nine homers, 19 RBI and 34 runs. Remarkably, he's found another gear in June, slashing .462/.533/.821 through 10 games.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 6/18/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-185) Baltimore (+140) Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays (33-33, 4th in AL East) are headed to Oriole Park on Friday where they'll meet the Baltimore Orioles (22-45, 5th in AL East). The odds on this matchup have the Blue Jays priced at -185 and the Orioles are at +140. The over/under has been set at 9.5. The men taking the mound will be Robbie Ray and Bruce Zimmermann.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Blue Jays lineups

The Orioles are back home tonight and trying to end an eight-game losing streak with Thomas Eshelman making his 2021 debut against the Blue Jays. Eshelman had his contract selected today from Triple-A Norfolk, with Bruce Zimmermann placed on the 10-day injured list with left biceps tendinitis. Eshelman was 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA and 1.424 WHIP in six games (three starts) with the Tides.
MLBCamden Chat

Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Blue Jays, 7:05

The Orioles are back home in Baltimore. And unlike earlier this season, that’s probably a good thing. The O’s, in the midst of a 19-game road losing streak that’s quickly approaching an American League record, will get to press pause on that stretch of futility for the next six days as they host a pair of three-game series at Camden Yards. The Birds’ most recent homestand from May 31-June 9 was a successful one, with the O’s posting a 5-3 record and winning or splitting all three series.
MLBConnecticut Post

Back home, Orioles beat Blue Jays 7-1 behind Mullins' 2 HRs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins swatted his second home run of the game, then took a curtain call as the fans at Camden Yards twirled orange shirts in celebration. The Baltimore Orioles are going through a nightmare on the road right now, but back home against Toronto, they gave their crowd plenty to cheer about.
MLBNBC Sports

Orioles, Blue Jays involved in benches-clearing altercation

Things got heated at Camden Yards. The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays benches cleared mid-game on Saturday after visiting pitcher Alek Manoah clocked Orioles batter Maikel Franco. It wasn’t quite a brawl, since no punches were thrown and the overall tone of the altercation was somewhat muted, but still a tense moment nonetheless. Take a look:
MLBCamden Chat

Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: O’s smash Blue Jays, 7-1

The Orioles have snapped their eight-game losing streak by taking down the Temporarily Buffalo Blue Jays by a 7-1 score. The largest crowd of the season showed up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for Cedric Mullins t-shirt night and got to see the O’s hopefully-soon-to-be-All-Star hit two home runs and drive in four of the O’s seven runs, earning himself a curtain call. Five pitchers combined to give up just four hits all game.
MLBthesaxon.org

Guerrero Jr. doubles; Blue Jays beat Orioles 10-7

BALTIMORE (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit 23 home runs, leading the majors, and later capped a Toronto rally in the ninth inning with a two-run double to take the lead and help the Blue Jays put up. end a five-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
MLBallfans.co

Harvey expected to start for the Orioles against the Blue Jays

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-8, 7.76 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the Orioles Sunday. The Orioles are 9-19 against AL East teams. Baltimore is averaging...
MLBBirmingham Star

Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays try to take series vs. Orioles

A ninth-inning comeback on Saturday means the visiting Toronto Blue Jays will play the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday afternoon with the Baltimore Orioles instead of trying to avoid a sweep. The Blue Jays scored six runs in the ninth on Saturday to pull out a 10-7 victory...
MLBWashington Post

Orioles waste six-homer game in a 10-7 loss to Blue Jays

BALTIMORE — It appeared Saturday would be a second straight day of celebration at Camden Yards. Ryan Mountcastle hit three home runs, eliciting a second curtain call in as many games. The star from Friday night, Cedric Mullins, again homered twice. But it was not meant to be. Each of...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles cursed road losing streak finally ends in comeback win vs. Blue Jays

One month and 20 days after they last won a game on the road, the Orioles finally won another one in Buffalo on Friday night. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty, but when the dust settled after ten innings, the O’s were in the win column. There will be no more talk of whether the O’s might break the record for consecutive road losses. Unless they lose another 20 straight starting tomorrow.
MLBAustralian News

Orioles attempt to start road winning streak vs. Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles showed that they can win on the road on Friday and they will be out to prove they can do it again Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays at Buffalo. The Orioles ended a series of streaks in their comeback 6-5, 10-inning, victory over the Blue...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk bids to provide more woes for O's

Randal Grichuk will have another chance to torment the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays try to take the four-game series at Buffalo, N.Y. Grichuk has hit 20 career homers against the Orioles after his three-run blast on Saturday helped the Blue Jays to a...
MLBlatestnewspost.com

Hyun-Jin Ryu back in control in Blue Jays’ blowout of Orioles – Sportsnet.ca

If you’ve been watching closely over his first four outings for the Toronto Blue Jays this month, you’ve no doubt noticed something’s been a little bit off with Hyun-Jin Ryu. Call it a lack of sharpness. A slight decrease in the fine command and control we’ve come to know him for. We’ve seen him irritated with himself on the mound, displaying rare frustration at crucial pitches he’s struggled to land in the zone. He walked nine through his first four starts this month, a glaring juxtaposition to the eight he walked through 10 starts this April and May. As a guy with MLB’s second-lowest walk rate since 2019 — 3.9 per cent — Ryu doesn’t have stretches like this often.