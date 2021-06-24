Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Washington Nationals | Mets vs. Nationals Highlights - Yan Gomes walks-it-off to lead Nationals in 1-0 win

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h023V_0aZ3E7UK00

Yan Gomes walks-it-off to lead Nationals in 1-0 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yan Gomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Washington Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBWJLA

Gomes, Corbin lead Nationals; Pirates lost 9th straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Tuesday night. The Nationals won their third in a row and sent Pittsburgh to its ninth straight loss. Corbin (4-5) pitched...
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Yan Gomes, Nationals get walk-off win over Mets

Yan Gomes' RBI single in the ninth inning Friday night lifted the host Washington Nationals to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. The Nationals have won a season-high five straight games. The Mets, who were limited to two hits Friday and haven't scored in the last 21 innings, have lost two straight for the first time since June 3-4 at San Diego.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Yan Gomes: Goes yard again Wednesday

Gomes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Pirates. The catcher went yard for the second straight day, launching his seventh homer of the year off Chase De Jong in the second inning. Gomes is having a strong June, going 9-for-34 (.265) with three home runs and nine RBI in nine games.
MLBsemoball.com

Gomes, Fedde help Nationals past East Division-leading Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Yan Gomes hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Erick Fedde extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and the Washington Nationals two-hit the first-place New York Mets in a 1-0 victory Friday night. Juan Soto opened the ninth with a walk and moved to third...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Yan Gomes walks-it-off for a Nats winner 1-0; Fedde goes 7 innings of zero run baseball!

The Washington Nationals winning streak went to 5 games after this walk-off winner courtesy of Yan Gomes after Erick Fedde threw 7.0 innings of shutout baseball. That RISP hit by Gomes to drive in Juan Soto was the only run of the game, and the timing was perfect. The Nats had many opportunities to score runs in this game, but doubleplays killed them each time. This inning, Gomes had runners at the corners after Juan Soto led-off with a walk, and Ryan Zimmerman singled him to third base. With the Mets infield playing in, Gomes shot the ball over the third baseman’s head for the winner.
MLBWashington Post

Erick Fedde and Yan Gomes give the Nationals a winning combination against the Mets

To celebrate their fifth straight win, the Washington Nationals jumped over the dugout rail, some hands raised in the air, and headed to smother Yan Gomes near first base. Just moments before, Gomes had roped a liner down the left field line, good for a walk-off single — and a 1-0 final score — on a Friday night that, until the ninth, wouldn’t bend for any hitter. The Nationals changed that with a leadoff walk for Juan Soto, a full-count single for Ryan Zimmerman while Soto took off for second, then Gomes’s decisive swing, connecting with a 99-mph fastball from New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz, that inched Washington up the National League East standings.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Yan Gomes: Not starting Game 1

Gomes isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Gomes went 4-for-11 with two homers, six RBI and three runs across the last three games, and he'll get a breather for Saturday's matinee. Alex Avila will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
MLBFree Lance-Star

STEVE DeSHAZO: Gomes is Nationals' early-season MVP

HERE’S ONE of many reasons you shouldn’t get too caught up in baseball analytics. According to ESPN.com statistics, Yan Gomes is tied for 177th in one of the sport’s defining new statistics, Wins Above Replacement. That rating of 1.1 puts him in the company of such notables as Mike Zunino, Max Stassi and Akil Baddoo. (I had to look them up, too.)
MLBnumberfire.com

Yan Gomes batting fifth in Nationals' Thursday lineup against Marlins

Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes is starting in Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will catch on Thursday night after Alex Avila was given a break agains their division competition. In a righty versus righty matchup against Cody Poteet, our models project Gomes to score 10.2 FanDuel points at...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals drop 2nd straight to Miami Marlins, 3-2: Patrick Corbin retires 16 of last 17, but that one hurts...

Patrick Corbin retired 16 of the last 17 batters he faced this afternoon in loanDepot park, and finished six innings against the Miami Marlins on an efficient 77 pitches, but that one hitter he didn’t retire in that stretch, Jon Berti, hit an opposite field home run that gave the Fish a 3-2 lead over the visiting Washington Nationals that held up.
MLBchatsports.com

Final Score: Nationals 1, Mets 0— Bipartisan Shutdown

A quick look at the box score of tonight’s game gives you a pretty good idea of what went down between the first and last pitches of the Nationals’ 1-0 win over the Mets, but such cursory glances would rob your eyes of the best and longest performance of Joey Lucchesi’s Mets career.
MLBmets360.com

Gut Reaction: Nationals 1, Mets 0 (6/18/21)

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us. 6 comments on “Gut Reaction: Nationals 1, Mets 0 (6/18/21)”. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Getting Started.
MLBWTOP

Nationals Notebook: Leading off the lineup, leading into summer

The Nationals are still under .500 and are over 40% of their way into the season, but the 8-3 homestand gives the team plenty of hope as we officially exit spring and enter summer. And while sweeping Pittsburgh was nice, taking three of four from the division-leading New York Mets...