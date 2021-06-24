Los Angeles Clippers | 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell

Tyronn Lue and the LA Clippers have Donovan Mitchell and Utah Jazz on the ropes, leading their Western Conference semifinal series 3-2. With the Game 5 win over the Jazz despite being down Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have positioned themselves to advance to the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.
A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
The Utah Jazz looked like they were in firm control of the series after going up 2-0 against the Los Angeles Clippers. But the tables were quickly turned on Donovan Mitchell’s Jazz as they now find themselves staring at a 2-3 hole. The Jazz star voiced out his frustrations on...
—NEED TO KNOW: Utah had won six consecutive games before No. 4 seed Los Angeles made a strong answer by beating the Jazz 132-106 on Saturday night. The top-seeded Jazz lead the series 2-1. The lopsided loss was bad enough for Utah. The sight of Donovan Mitchell limping to the...
Donovan Mitchell, the best player on the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, rolls through on Knuckleheads this week. As one of the NBA’s young superstars, Spida keeps it real, per usual, and takes us through his skyrocket to NBA stardom. Episode Highlights:. 1. Back-to-back championships in high school [5:53]. 2....
The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday’s Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
Donovan Mitchell put up 37 points, five rebounds and five assists in Game 4 on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Utah Jazz lost Game 4 to the Clippers 118-104. The series is now tied 2-2. After the game, Mitchell posted to his Instagram, and the photo...
LOS ANGELES - The play prompted cheers and startled reactions almost as quickly as took for L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to throw down a dunk. Leonard took two dribbles before extending his long right arm over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors. Clippers fans stood up and yelled. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood up and did the same thing in the middle of a postgame interview. And Clippers center Ivica Zubac showed Leonard replays of both his dunk and Embiid's reaction following the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Staples Center.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell swerved through the paint for a beautiful layup during Utah’s postseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. With 3:58 left in...
Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were firmly in the driver’s seat after taking a 2-0 lead over the Clippers in their second-round playoff series. But after that, the wheels fell off for the No. 1 seed in the West. Dropping four straight games to Los Angeles, the Jazz have...
Donovan Mitchell might be playing hurt with a sprained right ankle, but it hasn’t mattered. Midway through the third quarter, he was up to 28 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Rudy takes a hard fall. Rudy Gobert took a hard fall midway though the first quarter after biting on...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell crossed over Clippers guard Patrick Beverly and proceeded to knock down a three-pointer during Game 6. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. With 53.8 left in the...
