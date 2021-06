For the first time in the franchise’s 50-year history, the Los Angeles Clippers are going to the conference finals. And the way they made it happen is pretty remarkable. Most hoops evaluators counted the Clippers out once Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury that may keep him out for the remainder of the playoffs, but Los Angeles shocked the Jazz in Utah in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. Things once again looked bleak for the Clipppers in Game 6 in Los Angeles on Friday night after the Jazz had a 25-point lead in the third quarter.