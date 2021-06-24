Los Angeles Clippers | Donovan Mitchell with the hoop & harm

This is how you dismantle a shipwrecked history. You do it against the top seeded team in the West. You do it being rescued by a relatively unknown player who in so many ways defined the slogan 'Next Mann Up'. You do it while missing the only credible winner on the roster. You do it without Lob City and the Knuckleheads and Danny Manning and Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith and… well, that's about it, because the pickings are slim among saviours for this franchise.
A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
The Utah Jazz looked like they were in firm control of the series after going up 2-0 against the Los Angeles Clippers. But the tables were quickly turned on Donovan Mitchell’s Jazz as they now find themselves staring at a 2-3 hole. The Jazz star voiced out his frustrations on...
Donovan Mitchell gave it his all for the Utah Jazz in their series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough. Right after their brutal 131-119 Game 6 loss that officially eliminated the Jazz from the playoffs, the young guard admitted he’s in a lot of pain. Besides, with their NBA-best record during the 2020-21 regular season, they had high expectations of competing not only in the Western Conference Finals but also in the NBA Finals itself.
The Utah Jazz are facing a must-win Game 6 on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers as the Jazz are suddenly on the brink of elimination. However, there is some good news headed for the Jazz, as they got updates on their two star guards. According to Adrian Wojnarowski...
—NEED TO KNOW: Utah had won six consecutive games before No. 4 seed Los Angeles made a strong answer by beating the Jazz 132-106 on Saturday night. The top-seeded Jazz lead the series 2-1. The lopsided loss was bad enough for Utah. The sight of Donovan Mitchell limping to the...
Los Angeles Clippers’ All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely with a right knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. He is expected to miss the remainder of the second round, as the Clippers are tied 2-2 in their series with the Utah Jazz. Initially, the Clippers phrased Leonard’s injury...
Donovan Mitchell, the best player on the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, rolls through on Knuckleheads this week. As one of the NBA’s young superstars, Spida keeps it real, per usual, and takes us through his skyrocket to NBA stardom. Episode Highlights:. 1. Back-to-back championships in high school [5:53]. 2....
LOS ANGELES - The play prompted cheers and startled reactions almost as quickly as took for L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to throw down a dunk. Leonard took two dribbles before extending his long right arm over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors. Clippers fans stood up and yelled. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood up and did the same thing in the middle of a postgame interview. And Clippers center Ivica Zubac showed Leonard replays of both his dunk and Embiid's reaction following the Clippers' 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Staples Center.
The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday’s Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
Former Clipper/BYU hooper Mike(Michael) Smith joins The Drive to discuss Jazz vs Clippers, game 4 tonight, Mike(Michael) Conley out, Donovan Mitchell vs Clippers length, a rookie wager with Larry Bird + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell completed a four-point play late in the first quarter of Game 6 against the LA Clippers. With 1:21 left in the first quarter, Donovan Mitchell was fouled on a three-point attempt while making the shot. Mitchell came down the floor...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell crossed over Clippers guard Patrick Beverly and proceeded to knock down a three-pointer during Game 6. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. With 53.8 left in the...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell swerved through the paint for a beautiful layup during Utah’s postseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Staples Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, June 18. With 3:58 left in...
Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were firmly in the driver’s seat after taking a 2-0 lead over the Clippers in their second-round playoff series. But after that, the wheels fell off for the No. 1 seed in the West. Dropping four straight games to Los Angeles, the Jazz have...
Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns will play again today, June 26, at 9:00 pm (ET) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the Western Conference Finals of the 2020/21 NBA playoffs. Here, you'll find all the match information, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game. The Los...
Reggie Jackson has been huge for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Playoffs averaging 17.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Just how impressive Jackson has been can be seen in a post below from StatMuse. The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game...
PHOENIX -- The LA Clippers will have to stave off elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals without their starting center, Ivica Zubac. Zubac was ruled out before Monday night's game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained right MCL injury that he suffered in Game 4. The 7-footer was listed as questionable on the injury report Monday afternoon.