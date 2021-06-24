Atlanta Hawks | Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Game Highlights

Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AubcE_0aZ2rk1i00

Watch the Game Highlights from Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 06/18/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
How tall is Trae Young? Can Trae Young dunk? Trae Young salary 2021

Trae Young is enjoying a breakout showing in the postseason for the Atlanta Hawks but the biggest question fans have is about how tall he is and whether he can dunk. Trae Young is quickly becoming one of the best young players in the NBA. Scratch that, he’s quickly becoming one of the best players in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks guard may not have been a household name to casual fans.
AtoZ Picks: Back the team with the best player in Philadelphia 76ers-Atlanta Hawks Game 4

The series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks has changed. Thanks to 74 first half points in game one, the Hawks took game one but it has been different ever since. The 76ers have figured out how to shut down the Hawks offense and Joel Embiid has been able to do whatever he wants. That has been the case in the last two games and it will continue tonight.
Bothered by ailing knee, Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid fades in second half as Atlanta Hawks rally to tie series

ATLANTA -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid's second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks went from historical comparisons to the "Big Dipper" -- Wilt Chamberlain -- to a big oh-fer in the second half of Monday's 103-100 loss that tied things up 2-2. Embiid went 0-for-12 in the second half, accounting for the most attempts without a make in a playoff game in the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs from the Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks are coming off a 103-100 win over the 76ers in game four to even up the series at 2-2 while the 76ers will need to bounce back from the three-point loss in Atlanta in their last game. Philadelphia is playing with a banged-up Joel Embiid and it looks like he will continue to play injured but the question is, how long can that last until he’s hurting the Sixers and not helping.
Atlanta Hawks battle back to level series against Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers let an 18-point lead slip as the Atlanta Hawks levelled their Eastern Conference semi-final series 2-2 with a 103-100 win. The Sixers started strong and held a 60-42 lead with 1:43 left in the first half, but Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young kept chipping away at the State Farm Arena.
Atlanta Hawks capitalise on Philadelphia 76ers collapse to edge ahead in series

The Atlanta Hawks capitalised on an incredible collapse from the Philadelphia 76ers to pull out a 109-106 victory and move to within one win of the Eastern Conference finals. Philadelphia were dominant in the first half, rallying behind Joel Embiid to race out to a 26-point early lead. The Sixers...
NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
The Location Of The Atlanta Hawks Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Among The Greatest Comebacks In NBA Playoffs History | NBA.com Argentina | The Official Site Of The NBA

Atlanta Hawks lost 70-44 in the stadium of Philadelphia 76ers with just over nine minutes to play in the third quarter. The 76ers’ Wells Fargo Center, one of the league’s best-atmospheric stadiums, had previously been a boiler as a fifth game in the Playoffs in a series that is tied 2-2 and Joel Embiid, the star of the locals, warranted it. , enjoyed scoring a 24-point double-double in the first half.