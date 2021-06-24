Atlanta Hawks | Joel Embiid (22 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

Rob Parker: “You’re walking on eggshells with Embiid. He’s always on the ground, he’s always grabbing something, your playoff hopes are up in smoke every 15 minutes because you don’t know what is going to happen. If I were the Sixers and there was a situation where I could move from underneath him I might. I would have to seriously consider it because I don’t know if he’s going to be healthy enough, or be around to help them win a championship. I think it’s a major issue. It drives you crazy because you just don’t know… If they wind up losing this series I would consider it.”