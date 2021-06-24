Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | Joel Embiid (22 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6P9u_0aZ2rhNX00

Joel Embiid (22 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 06/18/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
804
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Sixers’ Joel Embiid goes from hero to zero in massive choke job vs. Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid just committed one of the biggest blunders in their playoffs series with the Atlanta Hawks. With 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and the Hawks leading by only one, Embiid had the chance to retake the lead and give the Sixers the W. However, after receiving the pass from Tobias Harris and seeing quite an open lane to the rim, the Cameroonian center botched his layup to the frustration of the whole team.
NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
NBAESPN

Bothered by ailing knee, Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid fades in second half as Atlanta Hawks rally to tie series

ATLANTA -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid's second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks went from historical comparisons to the "Big Dipper" -- Wilt Chamberlain -- to a big oh-fer in the second half of Monday's 103-100 loss that tied things up 2-2. Embiid went 0-for-12 in the second half, accounting for the most attempts without a make in a playoff game in the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Crucial keys to victory vs. the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1

Following a pair of thrilling second round matchups, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to square off tonight in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The first two games in this series will tip-off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as the Bucks hold homecourt advantage in their favor. Setting the tone on their home floor from the jump will be crucial in this series and the Bucks have a shot to assert themselves tonight. Although they are the betting favorites in this series for many, this Atlanta team is not to be overlooked in the slightest regard.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Questionable for Game 4 vs. Hawks

Lately, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has found himself on the injury report quite often. Despite getting to the 2021 NBA Playoffs healthy, Embiid started dealing with a notable setback after suffering a knee injury during Game 4 in the first round of the playoffs against the Washington Wizards. 11...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Joel Embiid's Career Could Be on the Line in Series vs. Hawks

Rob Parker: “You’re walking on eggshells with Embiid. He’s always on the ground, he’s always grabbing something, your playoff hopes are up in smoke every 15 minutes because you don’t know what is going to happen. If I were the Sixers and there was a situation where I could move from underneath him I might. I would have to seriously consider it because I don’t know if he’s going to be healthy enough, or be around to help them win a championship. I think it’s a major issue. It drives you crazy because you just don’t know… If they wind up losing this series I would consider it.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Shocking Joel Embiid stat that led to Philly’s Game 4 loss vs. Hawks

Joel Embiid woke up on Monday feeling not-so-dangerous. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar had a rough night in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks and virtually disappeared in the second half en route to a tough 103-100 loss on the road. The Process was clearly not working as Embiid missed all of his 12 shots in the second half and went a dismal 4-20 from the field all evening.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Gets Roasted After Huge Choke Job Vs. Hawks

Joel Embiid has been pretty close to perfect in these playoffs so far. Through the first round, and leading into Game 4 against Atlanta, he was dominating the competition, which is a huge reason why the team stands just 2 wins away from an Eastern Conference Finals berth. Unfortunately for...
NBAnetworthynewz.com

Which Version of Joel Embiid Will Philadelphia Get the Rest of the Way vs. Hawks

No one has established a direct link between this season’s condensed schedule and a rash of injuries to big-name players, but it’s tough to ignore the possibility. And, given his history and recent right knee injury, it’s fair to wonder if the quick turnarounds are starting to wear on Joel Embiid, who shot 4-of-20 (including 0-of-12 in the second half) in a 103-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Joel Embiid chokes free-throws as Sixers crumble in clutch vs. Hawks in Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home to try and take a lead against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. At the half, the Sixers were up by 20 points and seemed in control. That is until a wild Atlanta run propelled them into the lead and eventually taking the game after Joel Embiid missed a pair […] The post Joel Embiid chokes free-throws as Sixers crumble in clutch vs. Hawks in Game 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks big men can reclaim the paint with Embiid injured

The Atlanta Hawks have lost their paint dominance in this series. Clint Capela has battled with the best center of this generation, Joel Embiid, and has not been able to defend the paint in his usual manner. This is totally understandable given that Embiid is playing like an MVP for the season when he wasn’t injured.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Unhappy With Refs After Game 6 vs. Hawks

Friday's Game 6 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks wasn't a pretty one. That's especially true for the Sixers, who got themselves into foul trouble in the first quarter of the game. Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris played just four minutes in the first quarter as he...
NBANBC Sports

Joel Embiid makes strong promise for Game 7 vs. Hawks

You never know where the playoffs will take you. Joel Embiid didn't have his best game in Game 6 as the Sixers fought to stay in the playoffs against the Hawks, but enough of his teammates stepped up when called upon and now the series returns to Philly for Game 7 in this unexpectedly difficult battle with Atlanta.