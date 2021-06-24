Houston Astros | Martín Maldonado's RBI walk

Week 11 record: 2-3 Series record: 7-13, 1 split. Texas won just two games this week. However, it was two games out of five which is a .400 batting average. So really it was a hall-of-fame-worthy week for the Rangers!. The Rangers haven’t had a win streak on the road...
In landing his first job out of college, Riley Milhon hit a home run. Milhon, just 22, is the social media coordinator for the Houston Astros. A Lincoln native, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln last December. His grandparents live in Grand Island. They are Mike and Annetta Milhon...
The Houston Astros activated right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. from the 10-day injured list in time to start Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Texas Rangers. McCullers, who last pitched on May 22 — also against Texas — because of right shoulder inflammation, will begin an abbreviated outing and eventually give way to right-hander Jake Odorizzi in a plan shared by manager Dusty Baker over the weekend.
HOUSTON --Dallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Chicago White Sox 8-2 Sunday for their seventh straight win. Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series...
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will handle catching responsibilities after Garrett Stubbs was sent to the bench on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Gibson, our models project Maldonado to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
The Chicago White Sox face off against the Houston Astros in the second contest of a four-game set at Minute Maid Park on Friday night. The White Sox got clobbered 10-2 by the Astros last night but will be sending Cy Young candidate Carlos Rodon to the mound tonight. MLB...
HOUSTON -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left quadriceps. Bregman was injured in the first inning of a win against Texas on Wednesday night while running to first base when he grounded into a double play. He pulled up a few steps before the base and hobbled off the field before heading to the clubhouse.
HOUSTON — Dallas Keuchel is home. The Chicago White Sox lefty now plays his home games on the South Side, of course. But for the first seven years of his major league career, he was a Houston Astro, winning a Cy Young Award, a closet full of Gold Gloves and a World Series.
HOUSTON — Yuli Gurriel scored from first on Yordan Alvarez’s one-out double to right in the ninth inning, giving the Houston Astros a 2-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Minute Maid Park. Gurriel singled with one out against reliever Garrett Crochet. Alvarez followed with his game-winning...
Two of the American League's strongest — and hottest — teams link up on Thursday when the Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox for the first of a four-game weekend set. Chicago is leading the AL Central at 43-25, but goes into this game as a slight MLB betting...
Maldonado isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado drew three consecutive starts behind the plate and went 0-for-10 with a run, an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Jason Castro will start at catcher and bat ninth.
The Houston Astros have been on an offensive tear as of late and that continued on Wednesday night with a 13-0 beatdown of the Baltimore Orioles to complete the series sweep and win their 10th straight in the process. How It Happened:. The Astros wasted very little time getting on...
The Tigers held the Astros off the board until the sixth, when they broke through against Michael Fulmer to take game two and split the doubleheader with a 3-2 victory. Spot starter Wily Peralta went through the Astros 1-2-3 in the first with the help of a screaming liner right at Nomar Mazara in right field off the bat of Michael Brantley. In the bottom of the frame, Jonathan Schoop singled with out out, followed by Robbie Grossman drawing a walk to put runners at first and second. Miguel Cabrera got carved up on three Lance McCullers’ offerings, but Nomar Mazara drilled a single up the middle to score Schoop and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Friday night’s rainout was probably a blessing in disguise for the Detroit Tigers. In game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, Casey Mize needed just one inning of relief help from Jose Cisneros to shut down the Astros and win 3-1. The Astros got off to a good start with singles from...
If there was one thing evident from this past weekend's Houston Astros' sweep of the Chicago White Sox, aside from the fact that the Astros are clearly among the best teams in the sport right now, it's that some fans and media of opposing teams are still having a hard time moving on from the Astros' sign stealing scandal.
Houston Astros (47-28, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-43, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit's Baddoo puts 10-game hit streak on the...