Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Houston Astros | Martín Maldonado's RBI walk

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yvha_0aZ2rejM00

Martín Maldonado walks with the bases loaded to tie the game at 1-1 in the 5th

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martín Maldonado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bases Loaded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers Week 11 Recap and Houston Astros Series Preview

Week 11 record: 2-3 Series record: 7-13, 1 split. Texas won just two games this week. However, it was two games out of five which is a .400 batting average. So really it was a hall-of-fame-worthy week for the Rangers!. The Rangers haven’t had a win streak on the road...
MLBallfans.co

Houston Astros activate Lance McCullers for start vs. Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. from the 10-day injured list in time to start Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Texas Rangers. McCullers, who last pitched on May 22 — also against Texas — because of right shoulder inflammation, will begin an abbreviated outing and eventually give way to right-hander Jake Odorizzi in a plan shared by manager Dusty Baker over the weekend.
MLBnumberfire.com

Martin Maldonado behind the plate for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will handle catching responsibilities after Garrett Stubbs was sent to the bench on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Gibson, our models project Maldonado to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBESPN

Houston Astros place Alex Bregman on IL with left quad strain

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left quadriceps. Bregman was injured in the first inning of a win against Texas on Wednesday night while running to first base when he grounded into a double play. He pulled up a few steps before the base and hobbled off the field before heading to the clubhouse.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench

Maldonado isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado drew three consecutive starts behind the plate and went 0-for-10 with a run, an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Jason Castro will start at catcher and bat ninth.
MLB1037thegame.com

ASTROS GAMER: Offense Powers Past Orioles; Houston Wins 10th Straight

The Houston Astros have been on an offensive tear as of late and that continued on Wednesday night with a 13-0 beatdown of the Baltimore Orioles to complete the series sweep and win their 10th straight in the process. How It Happened:. The Astros wasted very little time getting on...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros 3, Tigers 2: Bullpen folds late to lose game two

The Tigers held the Astros off the board until the sixth, when they broke through against Michael Fulmer to take game two and split the doubleheader with a 3-2 victory. Spot starter Wily Peralta went through the Astros 1-2-3 in the first with the help of a screaming liner right at Nomar Mazara in right field off the bat of Michael Brantley. In the bottom of the frame, Jonathan Schoop singled with out out, followed by Robbie Grossman drawing a walk to put runners at first and second. Miguel Cabrera got carved up on three Lance McCullers’ offerings, but Nomar Mazara drilled a single up the middle to score Schoop and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers 3, Astros 1: Casey Mize tames Astros in game one

Friday night’s rainout was probably a blessing in disguise for the Detroit Tigers. In game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, Casey Mize needed just one inning of relief help from Jose Cisneros to shut down the Astros and win 3-1. The Astros got off to a good start with singles from...
MLBHouston Press

Houston Astros Remain In Hunt at Every Position For MLB All Star Game

If there was one thing evident from this past weekend's Houston Astros' sweep of the Chicago White Sox, aside from the fact that the Astros are clearly among the best teams in the sport right now, it's that some fans and media of opposing teams are still having a hard time moving on from the Astros' sign stealing scandal.
MLBSacramento Bee

Tigers, streaking Baddoo set for matchup with Astros

Houston Astros (47-28, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-43, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit's Baddoo puts 10-game hit streak on the...