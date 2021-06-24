Houston Astros | Martín Maldonado's RBI walk

The Tigers held the Astros off the board until the sixth, when they broke through against Michael Fulmer to take game two and split the doubleheader with a 3-2 victory. Spot starter Wily Peralta went through the Astros 1-2-3 in the first with the help of a screaming liner right at Nomar Mazara in right field off the bat of Michael Brantley. In the bottom of the frame, Jonathan Schoop singled with out out, followed by Robbie Grossman drawing a walk to put runners at first and second. Miguel Cabrera got carved up on three Lance McCullers’ offerings, but Nomar Mazara drilled a single up the middle to score Schoop and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.