NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles Clippers | Terance Mann with the big dunk

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Terance Mann with the big dunk, 06/18/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Terance Mann
NBASkySports

'Terance Mann Game' delivers historic franchise moment for Los Angeles Clippers

This is how you dismantle a shipwrecked history. You do it against the top seeded team in the West. You do it being rescued by a relatively unknown player who in so many ways defined the slogan 'Next Mann Up'. You do it while missing the only credible winner on the roster. You do it without Lob City and the Knuckleheads and Danny Manning and Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith and… well, that's about it, because the pickings are slim among saviours for this franchise.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Clippers star Paul George’s immediate reaction to Terance Mann’s shocking Game 6

Can you believe it? Terance Mann just put the Los Angeles Clippers on his back for Game 6 in a performance of a lifetime and Paul George couldn’t be prouder. The Clippers All-Star sounded like a proud father when asked about Mann’s epic showing during the postgame interview with Rachel Nichols. The ESPN reporter asked the forward if he knew Mann had this kind of game in him. George didn’t even have to think about his answer:
NBALong Beach Press-Telegram

Whicker: Terance Mann reaches peak, brings Clippers close to another

It takes about 15 minutes, depending on the line, to ride to the top of the Eiffel Tower. Terance Mann needed less than a second to scale its NBA equivalent. He didn’t do it for the view. He did it at the end of a disjoined Clippers possession late in...
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Terance Mann: Starting for Leonard

Mann will start in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Jazz. Mann will replace Kawhi Leonard (knee) in the starting lineup for Game 5, as Leonard's status for the rest of the series remains uncertain at this time. Mann's playing time has fluctuated with each game throughout the postseason, but he should see increased run as long as Leonard is sidelined. He averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.9 minutes per game during the regular season.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Behind Terance Mann's 39, Clippers oust Jazz in Game 6

Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers stormed back for a 131-119 win over the visiting Utah Jazz to clinch a 4-2 series victory Friday and advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history. The fourth-seeded Clippers, who trailed by...
NBARedlands Daily Facts

Clippers’ Terance Mann has breakout Game 6 effort that shows growth

LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t long ago that it looked like Clippers guard Terance Mann looked tentative and nervous in the postseason. Late in Game 5 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, the second-year guard passed up an open layup to a teammate for a 3-pointer that missed.
NBAwmleader.com

Who is Terance Mann? Clippers guard becomes scoring machine in LA’s Game 6 win over Jazz

The Clippers’ leading scorer was . . . who? That’s the question a lot of casual basketball fans will be asking after staring at the Game 6 box score. In Los Angeles’ wild 131-119 win over Utah on Friday night, which closed out the series and sent LA to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history, Terance Mann exploded for a career-high 39 points to lead the Clippers to victory. The 24-year-old guard shot a ridiculously efficient 15 of 21 from the field and 7 of 10 from 3-point range in just his second start of the 2021 NBA playoffs.
NBAScarlet Nation

Former FSU star Terance Mann scores 39(!), leads Clippers to historic win

The most points he ever scored in a game at Florida State was 30. It was the only time in his four-year career he scored over 25, in fact. But then again, before Friday night in Los Angeles, putting up huge offensive numbers wasn't something Terance Mann was expected to do. The former FSU star has always been a versatile player, one who could contribute with defense, rebounding, passing and timely shots.
NBAksl.com

The improbable becomes the hero as Terance Mann, Clippers end Utah's season

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann shoots during the second half in Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Utah Jazz Friday, June 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — In the corner, Terance Mann is still probably putting up uncontested 3-pointers.
NBAthecomeback.com

Terance Mann, Clippers make incredible comeback vs Jazz to reach conference finals for 1st time in franchise history

For the first time in the franchise’s 50-year history, the Los Angeles Clippers are going to the conference finals. And the way they made it happen is pretty remarkable. Most hoops evaluators counted the Clippers out once Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury that may keep him out for the remainder of the playoffs, but Los Angeles shocked the Jazz in Utah in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. Things once again looked bleak for the Clipppers in Game 6 in Los Angeles on Friday night after the Jazz had a 25-point lead in the third quarter.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Terance Mann: Plays hero with 39 points

Mann finished Friday night's Game 6 against Utah with 39 points (15-21 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Playing without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a second straight game, the Clippers fought back from a 25-point deficit to clinch their first ever Western Conference Finals berth. Mann, who stepped into the starting five in place of Leonard for both games, erupted for a career-best 39 points, draining seven threes and repeatedly attacking the basket during the Clippers' second-half run. The second-year Florida State product emerged as a key bench piece during the regular season, but his role grew a bit more inconsistent once the playoffs began. In Games 1 and 2 against Utah, Mann saw only nine combined minutes. But with Leonard expected to remain out, Mann will head into the West Finals against Phoenix as a player the Clippers will likely lean on for consistent scoring production behind Paul George and Reggie Jackson.