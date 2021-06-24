Los Angeles Clippers | Terance Mann with the big dunk

Mann finished Friday night's Game 6 against Utah with 39 points (15-21 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Playing without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a second straight game, the Clippers fought back from a 25-point deficit to clinch their first ever Western Conference Finals berth. Mann, who stepped into the starting five in place of Leonard for both games, erupted for a career-best 39 points, draining seven threes and repeatedly attacking the basket during the Clippers' second-half run. The second-year Florida State product emerged as a key bench piece during the regular season, but his role grew a bit more inconsistent once the playoffs began. In Games 1 and 2 against Utah, Mann saw only nine combined minutes. But with Leonard expected to remain out, Mann will head into the West Finals against Phoenix as a player the Clippers will likely lean on for consistent scoring production behind Paul George and Reggie Jackson.