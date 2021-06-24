Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | Seth Curry (24 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Seth Curry (24 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 06/18/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Seth Curry
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run is intact for at least one more day after they beat the host Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Friday at State Farm Arena. Seth Curry's 24 points co-led the 76ers, who overcame a 12-point first-quarter deficit....
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Scores 36 points against Atlanta

Curry notched 36 points (13-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks. Curry ended just one point shy of tying his career-best scoring output and was one of the Sixers' best players on a night where two of their biggest offensive weapons, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, combined for only 12 points while going 4-for-15 from the field. These scoring exploits aren't new for Curry, though, as the sharpshooting guard has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six playoff appearances.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks really need a secondary facilitator

One thing has been made clear through nine games of Atlanta Hawks playoff basketball. It’s that they have a desperate need for a secondary playmaker, one that can play alongside Trae Young and run the show with the second unit. Sure, they’ve been able to overcome the lack of someone else to facilitate the offense.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs 76ers, Seth Curry Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Seth Curry O/U 13.5 Points vs. Hawks. The 76ers were bit by...
NBAfantasypros.com

Seth Curry drops 17 points in Game 4 loss to the Hawks

Seth Curry scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go along with two rebounds, three assists, and one block over 35 minutes of play en route to a 103-100 loss to Atlanta. Fantasy Impact:. Curry had his most efficient night shooting the ball in Monday's loss to...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Sixers, anchored by Seth Curry's 3-point barrage, fend off Hawks, force Game 7

Both Eastern Conference second-round series will go the distance. The 76ers, coming off a collapse of epic proportion in Game 5, lived to see another day, stealing Game 6 in Atlanta Friday night on the strength of 24 points from Seth Curry, who lit it up from long range with six three-pointers on nine attempts. Trailing by four at the break, Philadelphia came out firing in the second half, opening the third quarter on a furious 14-0 run. As they’ve done all series, the Hawks made Philly sweat, trimming the Sixers’ lead to one with 1:59 remaining. But this time, Doc Rivers’ team didn’t fold, surviving Atlanta’s late charge in a thoroughly entertaining 104-99 victory.
NBAYardbarker

Joel Embiid frustrated by inconsistent officiating vs. Atlanta Hawks

“I just felt like it wasn’t called both ways, especially because of the minimal contact that they get on the point guard, and when it comes to us, we don’t get the same thing… So I just want it called both ways. If you’re going to call something like nothing on their point guard, it should be the same way and call the same thing [for] me when I get — if I get — touched.” Joel Embiid, Via ESPN.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Crucial keys to victory vs. the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1

Following a pair of thrilling second round matchups, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to square off tonight in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The first two games in this series will tip-off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as the Bucks hold homecourt advantage in their favor. Setting the tone on their home floor from the jump will be crucial in this series and the Bucks have a shot to assert themselves tonight. Although they are the betting favorites in this series for many, this Atlanta team is not to be overlooked in the slightest regard.
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference Finals Staff Roundtable

Wow. What a crazy few days it’s been in the NBA, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in what should be a captivating Eastern Conference Finals. Due to the Sixers’ crumbling in the second round, Game 1 is set to tip-off Wednesday evening at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee — and it will surely be electric. With that being said, let’s dive in and provide some thoughts towards this ECF:
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game One Preview: Bringing It Home

After all of the Playoff disappointments over the years, it is incredible that the Milwaukee Bucks will be opening up the Eastern Conference Finals at home for the second time in three years. I think I speak for all of us when I say hopefully, this year’s series ends up a little differently than the last time they were here. The Bucks open Game One as heavy favorites, listed at -300 (you might see some variation on that based on the Sportsbook) and the Hawks are at +250. That means you’d have to bet $300 on Milwaukee to win $100, while betting a hundo on the Hawks nets you $250 profit.
NBAboxden.com

ECF - The Bucks of Milwaukee vs The Hawks of Atlanta

ECF - The Bucks of Milwaukee vs The Hawks of Atlanta. Should be a most ripping series. I’m on my phone and lazy lol. Hawks have the better roster/coach/bench .. but Bucks has the best player /best defenders. Bucks’ defenders will neutralize a lot of those scorers for Atlanta .