Atlanta Hawks | Seth Curry (24 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

Both Eastern Conference second-round series will go the distance. The 76ers, coming off a collapse of epic proportion in Game 5, lived to see another day, stealing Game 6 in Atlanta Friday night on the strength of 24 points from Seth Curry, who lit it up from long range with six three-pointers on nine attempts. Trailing by four at the break, Philadelphia came out firing in the second half, opening the third quarter on a furious 14-0 run. As they’ve done all series, the Hawks made Philly sweat, trimming the Sixers’ lead to one with 1:59 remaining. But this time, Doc Rivers’ team didn’t fold, surviving Atlanta’s late charge in a thoroughly entertaining 104-99 victory.