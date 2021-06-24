Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | 3-pointer by Trae Young

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

Atlanta Hawks | 3-pointer by Trae Young

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

NBAchatsports.com

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks complete comeback to tie series with Sixers

Apparently, the heavy wrap on Trae Young's shooting shoulder worked. Following an 0-for-5 start from the field, the Atlanta Hawks point guard had his right shoulder wrapped by trainers at the end of the first quarter. Backcourt mate Bogdan Bogdanovic limped to the sidelines soon after. The Philadelphia 76ers stretched their first-half lead to 18 points, and the Hawks looked cooked — surely bound for a second straight home loss and a 3-1 uphill climb in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Atlanta Hawks: “Unnatural Motions” Decision Won’t Stop Trae Young

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Joel Embiid #21 and Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young showed us his superstar potential

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Thaddeus Young, John Collins, National Basketball Association, Clint Capela, Philadelphia 76ers, Ashley Young, Chris Young. Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks did not look good in the first half of Game 4. The 76ers were able to build an 18 point...
Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young joins Oscar Robertson statistically

The Atlanta Hawks are in an improbable battle with the Philadelphia 76ers. I say improbable because just prior to the All-Star break, they were not going to make the playoffs. Then Nate McMillan stepped in the head coaching role and turned it all around. He implemented structures that helped the...
Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young’s poor shooting night was not a bad thing

The Atlanta Hawks moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals, beating the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games. Trae Young‘s performance in his first postseason is one that is changing the narrative around the third-year point guard. He is averaging 29.1 points, 10.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes per game.
Trae Young scores 48 points as Atlanta Hawks edge past Milwaukee Bucks

Trae Young exploded with an enormous 48 points as his Atlanta Hawks claimed the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals 116-113 over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were on a 13-game winning streak at home before Young and his side showed up to give the hosts their first loss at Fiserv Forum in the post-season.
Quavo Reps Kevin Huerter's Jersey, Celebrates in Atlanta Hawks' Locker Room

Quavo reps Huerter’s jersey, celebrates in Hawks’ locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Atlanta Hawks guard and University of Maryland alum Kevin Huerter set the basketball world ablaze Sunday night, much to the dismay of Philadelphia 76ers fans. Huerter was the most dominant Hawk on the floor, pouring in a team-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. He led his squad to a decisive 103-96 victory in Philadelphia in Game 7, en route to an Eastern Conference Finals matchup with Milwaukee.