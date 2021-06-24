Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Baltimore Orioles | Cedric Mullins' leadoff home run

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
Cedric Mullins belts a leadoff home run to right-center field, giving the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBpressboxonline.com

Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays Looking To Be Long-Term Outfield Solutions For Orioles

Early in the season, Austin Hays sat in the Orioles dugout, perplexed by a slump. He turned to his pal and fellow outfielder Cedric Mullins, who offered him some sage advice. “I was a little bit out of control for some reason,” Hays said. “Things were speeding up on me. Before my last at-bat [April 24], I was talking to Cedric in the dugout and I told him I felt like I just wasn’t seeing the ball that well, and he’s like, ‘Why don’t you just try walking up to the plate a little bit slower, and all the stuff you do before, just try to slow it down.’ And I saw the ball a lot better my last at-bat [April 24] and then I just felt very comfortable [April 25].”
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Swipes two more bags Monday

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Monday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland. The 26-year-old continues to dazzle at the top of the Baltimore batting order. Mullins is up to 12 stolen bases on the season to go along with nine homers, 19 RBI and 34 runs. Remarkably, he's found another gear in June, slashing .462/.533/.821 through 10 games.
MLBConnecticut Post

Back home, Orioles beat Blue Jays 7-1 behind Mullins' 2 HRs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins swatted his second home run of the game, then took a curtain call as the fans at Camden Yards twirled orange shirts in celebration. The Baltimore Orioles are going through a nightmare on the road right now, but back home against Toronto, they gave their crowd plenty to cheer about.
MLBmasnsports.com

Mullins masterful again as Orioles end losing streak (updated)

The questions aimed at Orioles manager Brandon Hyde earlier this season sought an explanation for his team’s inability to play as well at home as on the road, where the majority of wins were achieved. After the Orioles dropped their 19th road game in a row yesterday, Hyde was asked...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB HR Props for June 20: Cedric Mullins, Jose Altuve

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Cedric Mullins II to hit 1+ home run. If you’re looking for...
MLBCamden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: Cedric Mullins is just the best

Cedric Mullins is playing like the best center fielder in baseball. Among qualified players at the position, the Orioles star leads MLB in batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.395), slugging percentage (.540), stolen bases (12), wRC+ (157), and fWAR (3.3) this season. The two-home-run performance Friday evening on what was...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Cedric Mullins’ star-turn for Orioles has All-Star campaign heating up: ‘He’s gotten better in every single way’

Before Friday night’s 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, one Cedric Mullins bookended with home runs, the Orioles’ breakout star said it was hard to ignore all the All-Star speculation swirling around him. Even harder to ignore was most of the largest crowd of the season at Camden Yards (13,284) getting a T-shirt with his name and number on it at the gate — and his teammates eating donuts ...
MLBchatsports.com

Mullins crushes two home runs, O’s snap losing streak with 7-1 smackdown of Blue Jays

It’s Cedric Mullins’ world, and we’re all just living in it. You couldn’t have scripted a more perfect night for the Orioles’ breakout star. Mullins blasted two home runs — one to start the Birds’ scoring and one to put an emphatic cap on the festivities — all while an exuberant, season-high crowd at Camden Yards celebrated Cedric Mullins t-shirt night.
MLBthecomeback.com

Cedric Mullins deserves our attention

If you have no idea who Cedric Mullins is, don’t worry- you’re definitely not alone. Not many people outside of the Baltimore Orioles and diehard baseball fan circles knew much about him until the last few weeks either. And we’re still learning about Mullins as a player in a sample...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Second straight two-homer game

Mullins went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Blue Jays. After leaving the yard twice in Friday's season opener, Mullins added another pair of long balls to his ledger Saturday, boosting his total to a career-high 13 for the season. With a .323 average and 12 steals to go along with his power output, Mullins has been one of the top fantasy producers this season, an incredible achievement given that he frequently went undrafted outside of deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Blasts two home runs in loss

Mancini went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays. Mancini hit a solo homer with one out in the first inning Sunday, and he closed the deficit with a two-run shot in the eighth. The 29-year-old now has three multi-hit games in his last five appearances, and he's gone 7-for-22 with two homers, a double, six runs and four RBI during that time.
MLBchatsports.com

Cedric Mullins Pushing for All-Star Bid on Final Voting Day

Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after hitting his second home run of the day in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. With phase one voting for the...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Legitmus Test – On Fluidity, Cedric Mullins and Shane McClanahan

“Look alive!” my father screamed as I shuffled my feet dreaming of post-game burgers hidden in the corner of despair of that is Little League right field. Then, suddenly, a ball was blooped in my vicinity. I stumbled forwards, performing a hybrid dive/fall that risked injury and embarrassment. Yet, somehow the baseball gods guided the ball into the webbing of my mitt. I was alive.
MLBatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back one of the best lineups at home in Baltimore Orioles-Toronto Blue Jays on Friday

The Baltimore Orioles travel to Buffalo to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Matt Havery will be win the hill for the Baltimore Orioles. He has a record of 3-9 and a ERA of 7.80. The Toronto Blue Jays will send the Alek Manoah to the hill. He has a 1-0 record and a ERA of 4.18. The Blue Jays enter this game on a five game winning streak, so back the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to get it done vs the awful Orioles.
NFLpressboxonline.com

Glenn Clark: Why Trey Mancini Is Virtual Lock For All-Star Game … But Not Cedric Mullins

I hosted a social event this weekend for the first time in, well, a while. My “Jobbing Out” co-host A.J. Francis (the former Maryland and NFL defensive tackle turned WWE performer “Top Dolla”) came up to hang out after he had gone to the Orioles game Friday night, June 18. You’ll remember that one as “the game they won in recent memory.”
MLBbaltimorepositive.com

Mullins brilliance aside, rest of Orioles outfield not meeting expectations

Watching the Orioles lose 35 of their last 43 games to hold the worst record in the American League has been absolutely brutal, but it’s hardly shocking. Still in the midst of an exhausting rebuild in which winning at the major league level isn’t a priority, the Orioles were always going to languish, especially with ace pitcher John Means landing on the injured list in early June. That doesn’t make the nightly losses and gaffes any easier to stomach in real time, but focusing on the handful of young players with a chance to stick for the future is the only way to maintain your sanity if you’re still engaged with the major league product in Baltimore these days.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Blue Jays lineups

Anthony Santander is in the Orioles lineup today and playing right field after delivering his second career pinch-hit last night during a four-run rally in the eighth inning. Austin Hays is in left field and DJ Stewart is on the bench as the Orioles continue their series against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.