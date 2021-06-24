Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Baltimore Orioles | Austin Hays' RBI single 

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

Austin Hays flares an RBI single to left field, scoring Pat Valaika to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead in the 5th inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

MLBHuffingtonPost

Twins Outfielder Delivers One Of The Greatest Sports Bloopers Of All Time

Minnesota Twins centerfielder Rob Refsnyder had a close encounter with the outfield wall on Monday afternoon in a moment that’s bound to play on blooper reels for years to come. Refsnyder thought he had a shot at catching a home run by Ryan Mountcastle of the. Orioles, but didn’t realize...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Series Outlook Against Cleveland Indians

The Baltimore Orioles travel to Cleveland for a four-game series against the Indians at Progressive Field beginning on Monday. The Baltimore Orioles aim to rebound from their sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays as they head to Cleveland for a four-game series against the Indians. In their last meeting only ten days ago, Baltimore took two out of three from the Indians in which one of those was an 18-5 routing for the O’s. The Oriole lineup that was one of the hottest in baseball in June seemed to cool down back to reality after facing the Rays. They will look for their veteran leaders to help restore some consistency in Cleveland.
MLBpressboxonline.com

Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays Looking To Be Long-Term Outfield Solutions For Orioles

Early in the season, Austin Hays sat in the Orioles dugout, perplexed by a slump. He turned to his pal and fellow outfielder Cedric Mullins, who offered him some sage advice. “I was a little bit out of control for some reason,” Hays said. “Things were speeding up on me. Before my last at-bat [April 24], I was talking to Cedric in the dugout and I told him I felt like I just wasn’t seeing the ball that well, and he’s like, ‘Why don’t you just try walking up to the plate a little bit slower, and all the stuff you do before, just try to slow it down.’ And I saw the ball a lot better my last at-bat [April 24] and then I just felt very comfortable [April 25].”
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Not starting Monday

Hays isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays will get a breather after he went 0-for-10 with a run, a walk and six strikeouts across the last three games. DJ Stewart will start in left field and bat fourth.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Goes yard Thursday

Hays went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against Cleveland. Hays took Eli Morgan yard in the second inning to record his sixth home run of the season. It was his first homer in his last 12 starts, during which time he's collected only eight hits in 50 at-bats. He's struggled to get going at the plate overall this season, as he's recorded a .226/.289/.418 line across 161 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Registers first steal

Hays went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-1 win over Toronto. Hays knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, then added his first stolen base of the season. The outfielder went 0-for-14 in his first four games back from the injured list, but he's now gone 4-for-13 in his last three contests. Overall, Hays has a .233/.299/.420 slash line with six home runs, 18 RBI and 26 runs scored across 166 plate appearances.
MLBnumberfire.com

Orioles starting Austin Wynns at catcher on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Wynns will handle catching duties after Pedro Severino was given a breather on Saturday afternoon. numberFire's models project Wynns to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Hays back in Baltimore's lineup Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Austin Hays as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays will start in right field and bat fifth, while Anthony Santander moves to designated hitter, Ryan Mountcastle steps into left field, and D.J. Stewart takes the afternoon off. Our...
MLBpressboxonline.com

Anthony Santander, Austin Hays Injuries Hampering Orioles Outfield

The Orioles have been hampered by lingering injuries to two of their starting corner outfielders. Anthony Santander is dealing with a left ankle injury and Austin Hays has been slowed by a left hamstring injury for more than a month. Both have tried to play through the injuries, but IL...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Hays isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays had started each of the last three games, but he went 0-for-10 with a run and a strikeout. DJ Stewart will take over in left field and bat seventh.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Blue Jays lineups

Anthony Santander is in the Orioles lineup today and playing right field after delivering his second career pinch-hit last night during a four-run rally in the eighth inning. Austin Hays is in left field and DJ Stewart is on the bench as the Orioles continue their series against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (24-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-36, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-3, 6.42 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -285, Orioles +234;...
sanjosesun.com

Blue Jays duo Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez drills Orioles

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo homer and three RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday afternoon at Buffalo. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run home run for the Blue Jays, who have won...
MLBCamden Chat

Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Blue Jays, 1:07

The starting pitching has predictably been an utter disaster for the Orioles this season, and with both John Means and Bruce Zimmermann on the shelf, there isn’t much to be excited about. But at least Jorge López is interesting. López’s 5.68 ERA and 5.18 FIP are not good, and his...
MLBBuffalo News

Mike Harrington: Orioles aren't the only MLB team not taking to the road

It was after 11 p.m. Friday when Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde entered the video call room in his clubhouse in the Exchange Street parking lot of Sahlen Field. Hyde was smiling and there was plenty of music and noise in the background. A reporter tried to ask a question...
MLBnumberfire.com

Baltimore's Austin Hays batting fifth on Thursday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays will operate left field after D.J. Stewart was rested against the Blue Jays. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Anthony Kay, our models project Hays to score 12.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBchatsports.com

Trey Mancini to Represent Orioles in Home Run Derby

Jun 11, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini (16) hits a two-run home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The Orioles’ star first baseman will take his comeback tour to the national...
MLBCamden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: Trey Mancini is getting a Home Run Derby invite

The Orioles got another road losing streak started yesterday with their latest tarring at the hands of the Temporarily Buffalo Blue Jays. The only good thing about the 12-4 defeat is that pitching prospect Alexander Wells broke with the recent O’s trend of poor debuts by pitching two scoreless innings of relief. Check out Drew’s recap for the not-so-lovely totals.