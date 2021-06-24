New York Yankees | DJ LeMahieu's two-run home run

Cancel
DJ LeMahieu rips a two-run home run to right field and evens the score at 2 in the bottom of the 3rd inning

MLBnewsbrig.com

Triple play, Aaron Judge home-run rob propel Yankees

The triple play in the first inning kept the Blue Jays off the board. Aaron Judge’s acrobatic home run robbery in the sixth inning enabled the Yankees to rally. They were both significant, momentum-turning plays in the Yankees’ 8-4 victory to complete a three-game sweep at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Is Yankees' DJ LeMahieu returning to his consistent hitting self?

After posting insane hitting numbers the last two seasons with the Yankees, LeMahieu found himself entering June with a .262 batting average - not indicative of the reigning AL batting champion. But maybe LeMahieu is back to his old ways, creating good at-bats and swinging at the pitches he wants...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees’ Chris Gittens’ ‘mind went blank’ after milestone home run

BUFFALO — Chris Gittens nearly had his first major league home run — and hit — last week in Minnesota, but his long drive to right went foul. On Tuesday, there was no doubt his fourth-inning shot was gone, as Gittens broke an 0-for-14 start to his career with a solo homer in the Yankees’ 6-5 win over the Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.
MLBTimes Union

N.Y. Yankees-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. Marcus Semien walks. Bo Bichette walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Bo Bichette to second. Marcus Semien to third. Teoscar Hernandez out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brett Gardner. Bo Bichette to third. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk pops out to second base to Chris Gittens. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Jordan Montgomery to Chris Gittens.
MLBchatsports.com

ESNY’s State of the New York Yankees: One step forward, two steps back

The New York Yankees are frustrating enough to make a fan want to unplug from baseball for a day or five. Granted, I am not one of these people. In fact, I really can’t be. Writing this weekly column for the best fans in baseball means taking in every inning, no matter how excruciating.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu glad MLB cracking down on pitchers

DJ LeMahieu didn’t directly blame his subpar season on pitchers using foreign substances. He, likewise, didn’t credit his recent surge for pitchers getting ready for MLB’s looming rule that will prohibit them from using such substances and force them to wean themselves off the “sticky stuff.”. Yet, the Yankees’ infielder...
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and Runs: New York Yankees 3-2 Toronto Blue Jays in MLB 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. Aaron Boone's team had another come-from-behind win over the Blue Jays, Gerrit Cole worked for 8 complete innings, Gary Sanchez hit the home run ball in the seventh and Chapman closed out the game with his 14th game save.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Oakland-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Athletics first. Mark Canha grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Ramon Laureano strikes out on a foul tip. Matt Olson homers to right field. Mitch Moreland strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Yankees 0. Athletics third. Tony Kemp flies...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Swats fifth homer

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics. LeMahieu had lackluster results at the plate to begin the season, but he blasted his fifth home run of the year Friday and has now recorded four extra-base hits across the last seven games. During that time, he's gone 10-for-30 with two homers, two doubles, six RBI and four runs.
MLBfloridanewstimes.com

The Yankees defeated the Royals by winning a walk-off home run with Luke Voit’s RBI single

It was a frustration and struggle of 3 hours and 39 minutes, followed by a complete victory of 20 seconds. Luke Voit’s long single left one point for Tyler Wade in the second to ninth innings as the Yankees won 6-5 at Yankee Stadium and survived the last two innings of the turbulence with the Royals. .. Gary Sanchez previously homed Greg Holland in the innings to score a goal. It was the sixth goodbye game of the season.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Gary Sanchez not interested in Home Run Derby

Gary Sanchez hit another home run Thursday, his seventh in 13 games, in the Yankees’ 8-1 win over the Royals. Despite the recent tear, the catcher said he’s not interested in participating in the Home Run Derby next month in Colorado. “I had a really good time the first time...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Home runs power Yankees to series win over KC

Today in the Bronx at Yankees Stadium, the New York Yankees met up with the Kansas City Royals for the finale of a 3 game series between the two old rivals. The Royals took game one, and the Yankees had a walk-off win against the Royals last night at the bottom of the ninth inning. Today Jameson Taillon was on the mound for the Yankees and Brad Keller for the Royals. It was a beautiful day for a ballgame with bright sunny skies and a game-time temperature in the high 70’s. Ex-manager Joe Torre was in the stands to watch the game.
MLBnumberfire.com

Aaron Judge (back spasms) not in Yankees' Sunday lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Judge is dealing with back spasms, and as a result, he won't get the start in the series finale. Manager Aaron Boone said the superstar could be available to pinch-hit. Judge is being replaced in right field by Clint Frazier against Phillies starter Aaron Nola.
MLBchatsports.com

Just how integral is DJ LeMahieu’s bat to the Yankees lineup?

Ask most Yankees fans for a list of reasons that the Yankees’ offense has sputtered so far this season, and somewhere near the top they will list DJ LeMahieu’s struggles. After two MVP-caliber seasons in pinstripes in which he posted a .336/.386/.536 slash line (a 146 wRC+), the second baseman has fallen down to earth quite a bit. His .263 batting average, .339 on base percentage, and .363 slugging percentage are all among the lowest of his career. While every hitter in the lineup not named Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, or Gary Sánchez is at least somewhat responsible for the team’s poor performance at the plate, LeMahieu has a sizeable share, as he’s simply playing so far below expectations.