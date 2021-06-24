Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | Dunk by John Collins

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Atlanta Hawks | Dunk by John Collins

NBAYardbarker

Watch: 76ers' Joel Embiid, Hawks' John Collins get into confrontation in Game 6

Tensions were running high late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Game 6 between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. 76ers center Joel Embiid drove at Hawks forward John Collins with a little more than four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Both players fell to the ground, and Collins appeared to shove Embiid as the pair got to their feet. Embiid — with his arms outstretched — then backed Collins behind the basket, prompting a scuffle between both teams that also involved security.
NBAtheScore

Embiid fined for altercation with Collins, Hawks' Fernando suspended

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $35,000 for "escalating the on-court altercation" he had with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in the fourth quarter of Game 6 on Friday. Hawks big man Bruno Fernando has been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area during the...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Posts double-double in win

Collins recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Monday's win over the 76ers. Collins might have needed 15 shots just to reach the 14-point threshold, but he still supplied value with his first double-double of the current postseason run. His scoring figures have been inconsistent and he has scored over 15 points in just two of his last five contests, but he's looked decent in a secondary role in the Hawks' offense thus far. He's averaging 14.1 points per game in the playoffs.
NBANBA

John Collins electric, Joel Embiid limited in Hawks' Game 4 victory

In the end, Trae Young still had some gas in the tank. Joel Embiid did not. And John Collins was the best big man on the floor. Young scored the Atlanta Hawks’ last six points (and scored or assisted on their final 15) as they tied the Eastern Conference semifinals at two games apiece with a 103-100 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 on Monday. He put his team ahead with a deft floater over Embiid with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter, and then gave them a three-point lead by blowing past Furkan Korkmaz in transition and drawing a foul on Embiid with 50 seconds to go.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks really need a secondary facilitator

One thing has been made clear through nine games of Atlanta Hawks playoff basketball. It’s that they have a desperate need for a secondary playmaker, one that can play alongside Trae Young and run the show with the second unit. Sure, they’ve been able to overcome the lack of someone else to facilitate the offense.
NBAaudacy.com

Crull: Collins energy turned game around for Hawks

Bally Sports reporter Kelly Crull joined Dukes & Bell and talked about how the Hawks overcame an 18 point deficit last night to even their series with the Sixers, and was John Collins the spark last night to the team’s come from behind win?. Crull talked about the energy that...
NBAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Hawks make historic comeback against 76ers

PHILADELPHIA - Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a playoff comeback for the ages against the Philadelphia 76ers to move within a victory of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1:26 left to cap a 26-point comeback...
NBAbolavip.com

Atlanta Hawks and the biggest comebacks in NBA playoff history

The NBA is where amazing happens and as such, it's not crazy to witness history night in and night out, especially during the playoffs. If you don't take our word for it, just ask Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Young and the Hawks rallied to cap off a huge...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBAYardbarker

John Collins is earning his money this series

Because Collins is in a contract year, and it is believed he will be looking for a max this offseason, his performance is under a microscope. And unfortunately, when that happens, the bad performances are often remembered for much longer than the good ones. That’s been the case for Collins this postseason.
NBAthecomeback.com

John Collins throws down vicious poster dunk on Joel Embiid in Hawks-Sixers Game 6

The Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins threw down an excellent Dunk of the Playoffs contender against the Philadlephia 76ers on Friday night in Game 6 of their second-round series. In the third quarter, Collins took an alley-oop pass from Trae Young and posterized Philly seven-footer Joel Embiid- and drew the foul. This is otherworldly athleticism:
NBAchatsports.com

Should the Atlanta Hawks trade John Collins for Kristaps Porzingis?

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of a fairytale run. This team, especially under interim head coach Nate McMillan, has shown character and fight which has led to it going further into the postseason than anyone would have predicted. A lot...
NBANBC Sports

Draymond loses his mind over Collins' poster dunk on Embiid

Draymond Green has seen a lot on a basketball court, so it takes quite a bit to impress him. Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins got that reaction from the Warriors star on Friday night. Midway through the third quarter of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference second-round series between the...
NBAPalm Beach Interactive

Cardinal Newman grad John Collins turning heads with Atlanta Hawks this NBA postseason

ATLANTA — John Collins' value to the Atlanta Hawks' championship hopes — and in free agency — can't be fully measured by his points and rebounds. To better appreciate the power forward's vital role, try to imagine the Hawks' matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals without Collins' size and athleticism.
NBAfmhiphop.com

The Atlanta Hawks boot the Philadelphia 76ers from the Playoffs

In the second instance of a 5th seed beating a 1st seed this past weekend, the Atlanta Hawks bested the Philadelphia 76ers in game 7 at Philadelphia. The series between these two teams has been absolutely intense, and this game was no exception. With not many “name brand” players and...
NBABleacher Report

John Collins Wears Shirt With Photo of Dunk on Joel Embiid After Hawks Beat 76ers

Atlanta Hawks star John Collins set a new standard for the ignominy incurred by those who get dunked on. Following his team's 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Collins wore a shirt depicting his thunderous jam over Sixers star Joel Embiid in Game 6. Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/wByshvZ6Fb. The...