Atlanta Hawks | 3-pointer by Trae Young

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyQJz_0aZ0B5gg00

Atlanta Hawks | 3-pointer by Trae Young

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young showed us his superstar potential

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Thaddeus Young, John Collins, National Basketball Association, Clint Capela, Philadelphia 76ers, Ashley Young, Chris Young. Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks did not look good in the first half of Game 4. The 76ers were able to build an 18 point...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: “Unnatural Motions” Decision Won’t Stop Trae Young

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Joel Embiid #21 and Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young joins Oscar Robertson statistically

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks are in an improbable battle with the Philadelphia 76ers. I say improbable because just prior to the All-Star break, they were not going to make the playoffs. Then Nate McMillan stepped in the head coaching role and turned it all around.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young’s poor shooting night was not a bad thing

The Atlanta Hawks moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals, beating the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games. Trae Young‘s performance in his first postseason is one that is changing the narrative around the third-year point guard. He is averaging 29.1 points, 10.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes per game.
NBAThe Independent

Trae Young scores 48 points as Atlanta Hawks edge past Milwaukee Bucks

Trae Young exploded with an enormous 48 points as his Atlanta Hawks claimed the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals 116-113 over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were on a 13-game winning streak at home before Young and his side showed up to give the hosts their first loss at Fiserv Forum in the post-season.
NBANBC Washington

Quavo Reps Kevin Huerter's Jersey, Celebrates in Atlanta Hawks' Locker Room

Quavo reps Huerter’s jersey, celebrates in Hawks’ locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Atlanta Hawks guard and University of Maryland alum Kevin Huerter set the basketball world ablaze Sunday night, much to the dismay of Philadelphia 76ers fans. Huerter was the most dominant Hawk on the floor, pouring in a team-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. He led his squad to a decisive 103-96 victory in Philadelphia in Game 7, en route to an Eastern Conference Finals matchup with Milwaukee.
NBAMarie Evening News

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Pat Connaughton props for 6/27/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday for the Milwaukee Bucks, so let's take a look at Pat Connaughton's prop bets and lines. Connaughton's points prop bet over/under is set at 6.5 points for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Over his last five outings, Connaughton has averaged 6.4 points, compared...
NBAWMAZ

'He wants to make Atlanta so proud': Trae Young's dad reflects on Hawks win

MILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Hawks tipped off the Eastern Conference Finals with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks for the first game on Wednesday night. Atlanta fans let out a sigh of relief after the nail-biting game ended in the first conference finals win since moving to Atlanta for the Hawks with only a three-point difference. That 116-113 victory is plenty of thanks to the city’s most important player, Trae Young.