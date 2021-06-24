Atlanta Hawks | John Collins skies for the big oop

In the end, Trae Young still had some gas in the tank. Joel Embiid did not. And John Collins was the best big man on the floor. Young scored the Atlanta Hawks’ last six points (and scored or assisted on their final 15) as they tied the Eastern Conference semifinals at two games apiece with a 103-100 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 on Monday. He put his team ahead with a deft floater over Embiid with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter, and then gave them a three-point lead by blowing past Furkan Korkmaz in transition and drawing a foul on Embiid with 50 seconds to go.