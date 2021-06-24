Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | John Collins skies for the big oop

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vp8k8_0aYzTCP900

John Collins skies for the big oop, 06/18/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
804
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

John Collins throws down alley-oop right on Joel Embiid’s head (Video)

In a tight Game 6 contest, Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins III threw down a monster alley-oop right on Joel Embiid’s head. With the Atlanta Hawks looking to close out at home on Friday night, John Collins used an emphatic alley-oop to get himself, his teammates and the crowd going in the third quarter. Outscored by the Philadelphia 76ers 33-25 in the frame, Collins’ dunk served as a momentum-builder heading into the fourth.
NBANBA

John Collins electric, Joel Embiid limited in Hawks' Game 4 victory

In the end, Trae Young still had some gas in the tank. Joel Embiid did not. And John Collins was the best big man on the floor. Young scored the Atlanta Hawks’ last six points (and scored or assisted on their final 15) as they tied the Eastern Conference semifinals at two games apiece with a 103-100 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 on Monday. He put his team ahead with a deft floater over Embiid with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter, and then gave them a three-point lead by blowing past Furkan Korkmaz in transition and drawing a foul on Embiid with 50 seconds to go.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Posts double-double in win

Collins recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Monday's win over the 76ers. Collins might have needed 15 shots just to reach the 14-point threshold, but he still supplied value with his first double-double of the current postseason run. His scoring figures have been inconsistent and he has scored over 15 points in just two of his last five contests, but he's looked decent in a secondary role in the Hawks' offense thus far. He's averaging 14.1 points per game in the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks really need a secondary facilitator

One thing has been made clear through nine games of Atlanta Hawks playoff basketball. It’s that they have a desperate need for a secondary playmaker, one that can play alongside Trae Young and run the show with the second unit. Sure, they’ve been able to overcome the lack of someone else to facilitate the offense.
NBAtheScore

Embiid fined for altercation with Collins, Hawks' Fernando suspended

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $35,000 for "escalating the on-court altercation" he had with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in the fourth quarter of Game 6 on Friday. Hawks big man Bruno Fernando has been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area during the...
NBAbolavip.com

Atlanta Hawks and the biggest comebacks in NBA playoff history

The NBA is where amazing happens and as such, it's not crazy to witness history night in and night out, especially during the playoffs. If you don't take our word for it, just ask Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Young and the Hawks rallied to cap off a huge...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: John Collins is earning his money this series

Because Collins is in a contract year, and it is believed he will be looking for a max this offseason, his performance is under a microscope. And unfortunately, when that happens, the bad performances are often remembered for much longer than the good ones. That’s been the case for Collins this postseason.
NBAPalm Beach Interactive

Cardinal Newman grad John Collins turning heads with Atlanta Hawks this NBA postseason

ATLANTA — John Collins' value to the Atlanta Hawks' championship hopes — and in free agency — can't be fully measured by his points and rebounds. To better appreciate the power forward's vital role, try to imagine the Hawks' matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals without Collins' size and athleticism.
NBAboxden.com

John Collins Trolling Joel Embiid

Collins and Payne have been the 2 most picked on in these playoffs. And I don’t mean basketball. Every game they getting elbowed punched thrown to the ground and almost in f*ghts Payne even caught a black eye didn’t he?. Not saying it’s their fault just noticed every time a...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta's John Collins wore a shirt after Game 7 win of him dunking on Joel Embiid

The Atlanta Hawks went up to Philadelphia last night and beat the Sixers, 103-96, in Game 7 of their series to earn a date with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a stunner of a series finale as the Sixers were the top team in the East this season and couldn’t get it done. Now they are going home, thanks partly to Ben Simmons not being able to get much done, and the Hawks are going to their first conference finals in 50 years.
NBANBC Sports

Hawks' Collins trolls Embiid with disrespectful shirt

John Collins threw down a questionable dunk on Joel Embiid in Game 6, a slam that would've been an impressive poster had he not put Embiid's head in the crook of his arm, a clear offensive foul. The referees in Atlanta decided to call a foul on Embiid instead, however,...