Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | Dunk by Clint Capela

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KH89Q_0aYygAxn00

Atlanta Hawks | Dunk by Clint Capela

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
811
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to John Collins dunk over Joel Embiid in Sixers vs. Hawks game 6

Following a win in game five, the Atlanta Hawks had the opportunity to end the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers season with a victory at home in game six. However, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry came to the rescue. The trio of starters each tallied 22 or more points to push the Sixers against the Hawks in game six. Behind Embiid, Harris and Curry, the 76ers were able to force a game seven back in Philadelphia after a game six win over the Hawks, 104-99.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBAPosted by
newschain

Atlanta Hawks battle back to level series against Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers let an 18-point lead slip as the Atlanta Hawks levelled their Eastern Conference semi-final series 2-2 with a 103-100 win. The Sixers started strong and held a 60-42 lead with 1:43 left in the first half, but Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young kept chipping away at the State Farm Arena.
NBAdnyuz.com

The Atlanta Hawks’ Secret Weapon Says He’s Always Been This Good

Imagine, for a second, how different the N.B.A.’s second-round Eastern Conference playoff series would be if, say, Giannis Antetokounmpo had Bogdan Bogdanovic spreading the court and opening space for him. Or where would the Atlanta Hawks be in their resurgence without the sharpshooting skills of Bogdanovic?. The Milwaukee Bucks jumped...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks really need a secondary facilitator

One thing has been made clear through nine games of Atlanta Hawks playoff basketball. It’s that they have a desperate need for a secondary playmaker, one that can play alongside Trae Young and run the show with the second unit. Sure, they’ve been able to overcome the lack of someone else to facilitate the offense.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Twitter had jokes while Joel Embiid roasted Clint Capela in Game 4

Joel Embiid is having himself a game on Monday night and NBA Twitter can’t get enough of it. Fresh off being named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team, Joel Embiid is enjoying a dominant night at the other end of the floor to start Game 4. With his Philadelphia 76ers seeking a 3-1 series lead against the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid has been in attack mode from the get-go.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clint Capela, yes Clint Capela, must save the Hawks’ season

The Atlanta Hawks need a savior to help them overcome a 2-1 deficit against the Philadelphia 76ers. That savior is not Trae Young. It is Clint Capela. Here’s the thing about this series. Young is always going to hold the keys to the Hawks’ success on the offensive end of the floor. Atlanta relies on him for the majority of its playmaking and is also somewhat dependent on his perimeter efficiency. Yet, those are the things you come to expect from a franchise player.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela finishes third in All-Defensive voting

While it may not seem like much, Clint Capela finishing third among centers in All-Defensive voting deserves mentioning. The Atlanta Hawks man in the middle has certainly put his imprint on this team and it would appear the national media is starting to take notice. In most cases, finishing third is nothing to write home about.
NBAYardbarker

Clint Capela shares his strategy for slowing down Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid had a rough game for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Clint Capela feels his strategy against the big man is paying off. Embiid went 4-for-20 and missed all 12 of his shots after halftime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between his Sixers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers star is playing through a knee injury and seemed to be bothered by it. Capela also feels that fatigue is playing a factor in Embiid’s play.
NBANBC Sports

Why Clint Capela's critique of Joel Embiid is misguided

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid had his first true clunker of the 2021 postseason on Monday night, going 4-for-20 from the field in a crushing Game 4 loss to the Hawks. Embiid finished with 17 points and 21 rebounds, but it was clearly not his finest night and he seemed out of rhythm the entire game.
NBAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Hawks make historic comeback against 76ers

PHILADELPHIA - Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a playoff comeback for the ages against the Philadelphia 76ers to move within a victory of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1:26 left to cap a 26-point comeback...
NBAbolavip.com

Atlanta Hawks and the biggest comebacks in NBA playoff history

The NBA is where amazing happens and as such, it's not crazy to witness history night in and night out, especially during the playoffs. If you don't take our word for it, just ask Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Young and the Hawks rallied to cap off a huge...