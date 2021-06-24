Atlanta Hawks | 3-pointer by Trae Young

When Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young took off his warmup prior to Game 4 on Monday night, he revealed a little surprise -- his right shoulder had elastic therapeutic tape on it. Coach Nate McMillan told reporters he wasn't aware of any injury to his star player prior to tipoff....
The Atlanta Hawks came up with a huge victory on Monday night as they took down the Philadelphia 76ers to tie the series at 2-2. Trae Young had another immaculate performance for Atlanta, as the All-Star point guard made a bit of history in leading his team to victory. Young...
Apparently, the heavy wrap on Trae Young's shooting shoulder worked. Following an 0-for-5 start from the field, the Atlanta Hawks point guard had his right shoulder wrapped by trainers at the end of the first quarter. Backcourt mate Bogdan Bogdanovic limped to the sidelines soon after. The Philadelphia 76ers stretched their first-half lead to 18 points, and the Hawks looked cooked — surely bound for a second straight home loss and a 3-1 uphill climb in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers provided fans with an exciting playoff game on Monday night as the lower-seeded team picked up the 103-100 win they needed to even the series at 2-2. After getting off to a slow start, Hawks All-Star Trae Young finished the win with a...
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Thaddeus Young, John Collins, National Basketball Association, Clint Capela, Philadelphia 76ers, Ashley Young, Chris Young. Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks did not look good in the first half of Game 4. The 76ers were able to build an 18 point...
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Joel Embiid #21 and Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Trae Young collected 25 points and a career-high-tying 18 assists to fuel the host Atlanta Hawks to a 103-100 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series. The Hawks overcame an 18-point second-quarter deficit and evened the best-of-seven series at two wins...
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks returned to the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday with a 2-2 split through the first four games. As the series moves forward, the games get much more important and in this one, the Sixers understood the assignment. Well, they did at first.
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young downplayed his shoulder injury following a 103-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. “It’s just sore. I don’t know. I don’t know how to really explain it to you,” Young told reporters after the game. The 2019-20 All-Star also said he hadn’t told head...
Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks are in an improbable battle with the Philadelphia 76ers. I say improbable because just prior to the All-Star break, they were not going to make the playoffs. Then Nate McMillan stepped in the head coaching role and turned it all around.
It’s tough to win in the NBA. Stars like Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young would be the first to tell you that you need every edge you can get to eke out a victory by any means necessary. But the Hawks star might have gone a little too far with...
For most of Game 7, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's patented "shiver" gesture -- the one he unleashes to let onlookers know he's transformed into Ice Trae -- had a different connotation. Ice Trae had been ice cold all night, missing 19 of his first 21 shots attempts from the...
The Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference finals in spite of Trae Young's worst shooting performance of the playoffs. Atlanta defeated the 76ers 103-96 in a grind of a Game 7 that saw Young shoot just 5 for 23 from the field. Young's 21.7 shooting percentage was his lowest of the postseason and his fourth-lowest of the season.
For only the second time in 50 years, the Atlanta Hawks are heading to the conference finals. The fifth-seeded Hawks knocked off the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia, 103-96, in Game 7 to advance. In a back-and-forth affair, the Hawks ultimately came out on top. The game featured 20 lead...
Trae Young scored 48 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in the opening game of the NBA's Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks missed five late shots as the Hawks come from four points down to win. Clint Capela put the Hawks 112-111 ahead with 29.8 seconds...
MILWAUKEE — Trae Young shook free from Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, one of the NBA’s best defenders, and found himself with acres of space between himself and Bucks forward Bobby Portis. And then the superstar guard for the Atlanta Hawks, with more time than he knew what to do...
For the third successive Game 1 during the 2020-21 NBA playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks have confidently strolled into an opponent's arena, ignored the odds and betting lines heavily stacked against them, and strolled back out again with a hard-fought win. In each of them, Trae Young, their talisman, has put...
The Atlanta Hawks moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals, beating the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games. Trae Young‘s performance in his first postseason is one that is changing the narrative around the third-year point guard. He is averaging 29.1 points, 10.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes per game.
Quavo reps Huerter’s jersey, celebrates in Hawks’ locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Atlanta Hawks guard and University of Maryland alum Kevin Huerter set the basketball world ablaze Sunday night, much to the dismay of Philadelphia 76ers fans. Huerter was the most dominant Hawk on the floor, pouring in a team-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. He led his squad to a decisive 103-96 victory in Philadelphia in Game 7, en route to an Eastern Conference Finals matchup with Milwaukee.