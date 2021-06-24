Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Atlanta Hawks | Dunk by Clint Capela

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWZdj_0aYwyl4Y00

Atlanta Hawks | Dunk by Clint Capela

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
804
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAcumnockchronicle.com

Atlanta Hawks battle back to level series against Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers let an 18-point lead slip as the Atlanta Hawks levelled their Eastern Conference semi-final series 2-2 with a 103-100 win. The Sixers started strong and held a 60-42 lead with 1:43 left in the first half, but Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young kept chipping away at the State Farm Arena.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Twitter had jokes while Joel Embiid roasted Clint Capela in Game 4

Joel Embiid is having himself a game on Monday night and NBA Twitter can’t get enough of it. Fresh off being named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team, Joel Embiid is enjoying a dominant night at the other end of the floor to start Game 4. With his Philadelphia 76ers seeking a 3-1 series lead against the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid has been in attack mode from the get-go.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks really need a secondary facilitator

One thing has been made clear through nine games of Atlanta Hawks playoff basketball. It’s that they have a desperate need for a secondary playmaker, one that can play alongside Trae Young and run the show with the second unit. Sure, they’ve been able to overcome the lack of someone else to facilitate the offense.
NBANBC Sports

Why Clint Capela's critique of Joel Embiid is misguided

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid had his first true clunker of the 2021 postseason on Monday night, going 4-for-20 from the field in a crushing Game 4 loss to the Hawks. Embiid finished with 17 points and 21 rebounds, but it was clearly not his finest night and he seemed out of rhythm the entire game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clint Capela, yes Clint Capela, must save the Hawks’ season

The Atlanta Hawks need a savior to help them overcome a 2-1 deficit against the Philadelphia 76ers. That savior is not Trae Young. It is Clint Capela. Here’s the thing about this series. Young is always going to hold the keys to the Hawks’ success on the offensive end of the floor. Atlanta relies on him for the majority of its playmaking and is also somewhat dependent on his perimeter efficiency. Yet, those are the things you come to expect from a franchise player.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela finishes third in All-Defensive voting

While it may not seem like much, Clint Capela finishing third among centers in All-Defensive voting deserves mentioning. The Atlanta Hawks man in the middle has certainly put his imprint on this team and it would appear the national media is starting to take notice. In most cases, finishing third is nothing to write home about.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks big men can reclaim the paint with Embiid injured

The Atlanta Hawks have lost their paint dominance in this series. Clint Capela has battled with the best center of this generation, Joel Embiid, and has not been able to defend the paint in his usual manner. This is totally understandable given that Embiid is playing like an MVP for the season when he wasn’t injured.
NBAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Hawks make historic comeback against 76ers

PHILADELPHIA - Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a playoff comeback for the ages against the Philadelphia 76ers to move within a victory of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1:26 left to cap a 26-point comeback...
NBAYardbarker

Clint Capela shares his strategy for slowing down Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid had a rough game for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Clint Capela feels his strategy against the big man is paying off. Embiid went 4-for-20 and missed all 12 of his shots after halftime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between his Sixers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers star is playing through a knee injury and seemed to be bothered by it. Capela also feels that fatigue is playing a factor in Embiid’s play.
NBAYardbarker

Hawks' Clint Capela Believes He Has Sixers' Joel Embiid Figured Out

The Atlanta Hawks have every right to be feeling themselves after their Game 4 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Being the fifth-seeded team that upset the fourth-seeded team 4-1 in the first-round, the Hawks could've been a young squad that came into the second round just happy to be there.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Clint Capela’s significance in impacting the Atlanta Hawks’ turnaround

Clint Capela has been an extremely value part of the Atlanta Hawks’ success this season. When Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenke signed Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo, and Solomon Hill last offseason, the message was clear: get Trae Young wing shooters that can stand on the perimeter and shoot, and get secondary ball-handlers who can run the offense when Young is on the bench.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Scores 14 with 11 boards

Capela mustered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the 76ers. Capela has three double-doubles in the series, but he has yet to score more than 14 points in a single game and has grabbed single-digit rebounds twice as well, as he's had all sorts of problems dealing with Joel Embiid on both ends of the court. It's hard to rely on the big man at this point even if he's shooting 54.9 percent from the field while averaging a double-double (10.2 points, 11.0 rebounds) during the series.