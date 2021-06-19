Cancel
Beaverton, MI

The Beaverton Dairy Bar Is Open At Last, And Worth The Wait!

Keara Lou
Keara Lou
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sdj2Q_0aYuirYI00
Banner of the Beaverton Dairy BarPhoto by Keara Lou

It's been a long time since I lived near an ice cream shop. When I first moved to Beaverton with my partner and his children, I was disappointed the tiny red building was empty. We watched it last year, waiting to see what would happen with it. And when it got put up for sale, we wondered if the buyers would keep it an ice cream shop.

We started noticing small changes after the building was sold. Now, it's no longer red but a stormy gray, but the ice cream designs still decorate the building. When the weather began warming up, we noticed people working outside and got excited for a new place to potentially open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UNXo_0aYuirYI00
Waiting for our orderPhoto by Keara Lou

Today, we finally got our wish, and the Beaverton Dairy Bar finally opened. Thankfully, it was worth the wait. Ice cream never tasted so good on a hot day.

For $2 per scoop, you can get some delicious ice cream

Beaverton Dairy Bar has a diverse selection of ice cream flavors. You can have your basic chocolate and vanilla, or you can pick other flavors like strawberry cheesecake, moose tracks, and Lake Effect Pothole! (Imagine chocolate ice cream with chocolate fudge and chocolate chips). Kids can enjoy Superman flavor too! For the lactose intolerant, they provide sherbet!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420BWh_0aYuirYI00
Espresso Chocolate Chunk and Moose Tracks Ice Cream on a waffle conePhoto by Keara Lou

I love ice cream, but I hate cones. Luckily, the Dairy Bar provides cups for cone-haters like me! I can enjoy my two scoops with glee while everyone else gets messy with their cones!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P11dL_0aYuirYI00
Strawberry Cheesecake and Lake Effect Pothole in a dishPhoto by Keara Lou

Not an ice cream eater? Don't worry! The sign and the first girl we talked to said that they provide hot dogs too! They plan on adding burgers to the menu in the future! But for now, they're starting small to make sure no one gets overwhelmed.

On a hot day, you should stop by the Beaverton Dairy Bar

It's a beautiful thing seeing a new business open after going through a year and a half of being stuck in a global pandemic. It's another sign of things starting to get back to normal, and I can't wait to see this business grow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9TAi_0aYuirYI00
Beaverton Dairy Bar welcome signPhoto by Keara Lou

The Beaverton Dairy Bar is worth a visit. Whether you're looking for ice cream or a hot dog, this is a great place to stop by and get your food fix when you're right in town!

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Keara Lou

Keara Lou

Beaverton, MI
I'm a Forever Middle-Child who doesn't have the ability to sit still. I often write about travel, relationships, life, books, food, humor, and life as a fat woman. Women's issues are a passion of mine too. I often write a lot of opinion pieces about what's going on in the world with a little touch of politics. I'll write about anything that comes to mind.

 https://kearahopsroundtheworld.medium.com
