Ambrx (AMAM) IPO Prices at $18

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Ambrx (NYSE: AMAM) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing seven ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $18.00 per ADS. All of the ADSs are being offered by Ambrx.

