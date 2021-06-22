Ambrx (AMAM) IPO Prices at $18

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Advantage Corporation ("First Advantage"), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 25,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 19,875,000 shares are being sold by First Advantage, and 5,625,000 shares are being sold by certain existing stockholders of First Advantage. First Advantage and the selling stockholders granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,825,000 shares of common stock, of which up to 2,981,250 shares would be sold by First Advantage and up to 843,750 shares would be sold by certain existing stockholders of First Advantage.