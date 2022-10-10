The Best Amazon Prime Day 2 Alternative Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Early Access on Oct. 11 and 12, other retailers are piggy-backing off the epic pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals.

For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $15 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target ‘s autumn Deal Days, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event , Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals and Petco’s Ruffs and Mews sale are just a few competitive blowouts that hope to lure in early holiday gift shoppers, and other retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Ulta and more offering in limited-time discounts.

Even credit card companies are getting in on the action: American Express’ second annual Member Week takes place from Oct. 10 to14 and promises exclusive offers and experiences.

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Alternative Sales to Shop Online

Whether you’re scouting for additional savings beyond Amazon , or prefer to shop the best Amazon Prime Day 2 alternative sales, we’ve rounded up the top online discounts to shop now through the end of October.

We’ll be updating this page with more pre-Black Friday deals , so we suggest checking bookmarking this page and checking back often.

The Best Amazon Early Access Alternative Sales at Major Retailers and Brands

BED BATH & BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event promises up to 50 percent off bedding, bath and kitchen; up to 30 percent off home decor and vacuums; and more, plus 20 percent off a single item and $15 off purchases of $50 or more.

BUY BUY BABY

Instant Pot 8-qt. Pro Pressure Cooker (reg. $170) $159

For a limited time, save up to 40 percent off sitewide during Buy Buy Baby’s long weekend sale .

BEST BUY

Best Buy hasn’t announced any sales to rival Prime Early Access, but the tech retailer is offering exclusive deals through Oct. 9 on laptops and computers, TVs, projectors, Apple products, tablets, major appliances and more.

CHEWY

Online pet retailer Chewy is offering a $30 e-gift card with purchases of $100 or more with code FALL2022.

HOME DEPOT

Save up to 30 percent off select appliances during Home Depot’s fall savings event .

KOHL’S

Kohl’s cardmembers can save an extra 15 to 30 percent off purchases online and in stores; other promos include an extra 20 percent off in stores on online with with the code SAVENOW and shoppers can earn $10 Kohl’s cash with purchases of $50 and up and save $10 on home goods purchases of $50 or more through Oct. 16.

MACY’S

Through Oct. 10, Macy’s Fab Fall Sale promises 25 to 60 percent off clothing, footwear, jewelry, accessories, bedding, home goods, kitchenware and more, including from Adidas, Samsonite, DKNY Jeans, Shiseido, Calvin Klein, Nutribullet, Kate Spade and others.

NORDSTROM

While nothing will ever compare to its Anniversary Sale , Nordstrom’s current sale section still offers noteworthy deals across fashion, accessories, beauty and more.

OVERSTOCK

The online home furnishings retailer is going head-to-head with Amazon with its Fall Into Savings sale , which promises up to 70 percent off thousands of items and free shipping on everything.

PETCO

The pet retailer is bringing back its Ruffs & Mews sale Oct. 7 with up to 60 percent off food, treats, toys, clothing and accessories, crates and beds, grooming products for every type of pet.

TARGET

The mass retailer’s second Deal Days of the year take place from Oct. 6-8, when shoppers can expect up to 50 percent off electronics and clothing, up to 50 percent off select toys from Disney, Barbie, CoComelon and L.O.L.Suprise!; up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances, cookware, floorcare, bedding and select loungewear and sleepwear; $350 off Westinghouse’s 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku smart TV ; $50 off the Xbox Series S console plus a free Xbox controller with purchase; 25 percent of select vitamins and nutrition; and more. You can also expect to save on products from Apple, Beats and Cuisinart, among other top brands. The company’s free Drive Up and Order Pickup services and convenient Same Day Delivery (via Shipt) allow you to get your shopping haul as early as within the same day.

WALMART

The discount retailer continues its regular Rollbacks , Flash Picks and Clearance deals on tech, home goods, smart home gadgets, robot vacuums, toys and much, much more.

WAYFAIR

Oct. 7 to 11, save up to 80 percent off during Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals event .

More of the Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Alternative Sales

GAMESTOP

The gaming retailer’s GameStop Pro members-only Pro Days sale returns Oct. 9, and shoppers can expect exclusive deals on consoles, video games, toys, tech and more as well as double points on purchases and other perks.

HP

The computer company’s HP Day’s sale promises up to 67 percent off its latest laptops, desktop computers, printers, accessories and more, plus get free shipping. Plus, save an extra five percent off select products $599 and up with code 5HPDAYS or an extra 10 percent off select items $1,099 or more with code 10HPDAYS.

MONOS

Oct. 9 to 13, save 20 percent off sitewide at the high-end luggage brand Monos’ website with the code AUTUMN2022.

SAMSUNG

Monos Check-In Medium Luggage (reg. $350) $280

The home appliances and electronics company’s Black Friday in October sale promises up to 40 percent off select appliances, limited time offers on the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 phones, a free Galaxy Watch4 with the purchase of a Tab S8 Ultra and other deals.

Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Alternative Sales on Clothing, Footwear and Accessories

24S

For a limited time, save 30 percent off select items from Givenchy, By Far, Kahite, Rochas, Mark Cross, Paco Rabanne, See By Chloe, Ganni and other luxury labels during 24S’ mid-season sale .

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Ending Oct. 9, save an extra 30 percent off all sale styles at Anthropologie .

BLOOMINGDALE’S

Ending Oct. 10, save 25 percent off or take $20 off every $150 spent on select items, plus get free shipping during the Bloomingdale’s Friends and Family sale .

COACH OUTLET

For a limited time, Coach’s Clearance Frenzy sale promises 75 percent off select bags, jewelry and accessories.

EVERLANE

While stock lasts, shop womenswear, menswear and accessories at Everlane for under $25, $50 and $75.

FARFETCH

For a limited time at Farfetch , save up to 70 percent off Dolce & Gabbana, Simone Rocha, Versace, Lanvin and other luxe labels.

H&M

Enjoy further reductions at H&M of up to 60 percent off on clothing, accessories and home goods online and in stores.

HUCKBERRY

For a limited time, save up to 45 percent off menswear, footwear and accessories from Taylor Stitch, Upstate, Wellen, Lululemon, Vans, Easymoc, Turkish Towels and more at Huckberry .

LEVI’S

For a limited time, take an extra 50 percent off sale items at Levi’s , plus save 30 to 40 percent off and get free shipping on select clothing and accessories in stores and online.

MADEWELL

Save an extra 40 percent off select sale styles at Madewell with code FALLYALL.

MYTHERESA

For a limited time, save up to 60 percent off on sale styles at MyTheresa , including on Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Frankie Shop, Chloe, Isabel Marant and other luxury designers.

OLD NAVY

For a limited time, shop flannel shirts, denim and sweaters for $25 and under during Old Navy’s Cozy Up sale .

Old Navy Mid_Rise Cut-Off Boyfriend Straight Jeans (reg. $50) $25

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue ‘s Designer Sale promises up to 70 percent off Loeffler Randall, Farm Rio, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Christian Louboutin, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Schutz and more.

UNIVERSAL STANDARD

In addition to up to 69 percent off Universal Standard’s Final few sale , take 20 percent off the outfit of the month, get the Ponte pants for $65 (reg. $98) and save 20 percent off Best Butt Bundles.

ZARA

For a limited time, enjoy savings at Zara starting at 60 percent off on womenswear, menswear, accessories and more.

Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales on Beauty and Grooming

MAKE UP FOR EVER

Oct. 7 to 16, take 25 percent off sitewide during Make Up For Ever’s Friends & Family sale.

SEPHORA

Ending Oct. 10, Sephora ‘s Oh Hair Yeah! sale promises up to 50 percent off select haircare.

TULA

Oct. 11 to 13, take 20 percent off sitewide and get free shipping at Tula with code HOWL20.

ULTA

Ending Oct. 22, save up to 50 percent off haircare during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event in stores and online.

Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Alternative Sales on Mattresses and Bedding

AMERISLEEP

Ending Oct. 18, take $450 off any Amerisleep mattress with code AS450, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames.

BEAUTYREST

Ending Oct. 24, save up to $800 on select Beautyrest mattresses and adjustable foundations .

BROOKLINEN

For a limited time, save up to 40 percent off during Brooklinen ‘s Last Call Sale.

CANOPY AND CRANE

Through Oct. 12, save up to 60 percent off Crane & Canopy ‘s bedding, sheets, rugs, and home décor.

CASPER

For a limited time, save up to 50 percent off select Casper bedding and up to 30 percent off select mattresses.

VAYA

Through Oct. 9, take $300 off any Vaya mattress with code VAYA300.

ZOMA

Ending Oct. 9, take $150 off all Zoma mattresses with code WIN150.