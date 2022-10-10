ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2 Alternative Sales Happening Online Right Now

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASfBt_0aYsL0c700

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Early Access on Oct. 11 and 12, other retailers are piggy-backing off the epic pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals.

For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $15 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target ‘s autumn Deal Days, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event , Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals and Petco’s Ruffs and Mews sale are just a few competitive blowouts that hope to lure in early holiday gift shoppers, and other retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Ulta and more offering in limited-time discounts.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Even credit card companies are getting in on the action: American Express’ second annual Member Week takes place from Oct. 10 to14 and promises exclusive offers and experiences.

The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Alternative Sales to Shop Online

Whether you’re scouting for additional savings beyond Amazon , or prefer to shop the best Amazon Prime Day 2 alternative sales, we’ve rounded up the top online discounts to shop now through the end of October.

We’ll be updating this page with more pre-Black Friday deals , so we suggest checking bookmarking this page and checking back often.

The Best Amazon Early Access Alternative Sales at Major Retailers and Brands

BED BATH & BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event promises up to 50 percent off bedding, bath and kitchen; up to 30 percent off home decor and vacuums; and more, plus 20 percent off a single item and $15 off purchases of $50 or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cR7V_0aYsL0c700

Instant Pot 8-qt. Pro Pressure Cooker (reg. $170) $159 Buy now

BUY BUY BABY

For a limited time, save up to 40 percent off sitewide during Buy Buy Baby’s long weekend sale .

Shop at Buy Buy Baby


Buy now

BEST BUY

Best Buy hasn’t announced any sales to rival Prime Early Access, but the tech retailer is offering exclusive deals through Oct. 9 on laptops and computers, TVs, projectors, Apple products, tablets, major appliances and more.

Shop at Best Buy


Buy now

CHEWY

Online pet retailer Chewy is offering a $30 e-gift card with purchases of $100 or more with code FALL2022.

Shop at Chewy


Buy now

HOME DEPOT

Save up to 30 percent off select appliances during Home Depot’s fall savings event .

Shop at Home Depot


Buy now

KOHL’S

Kohl’s cardmembers can save an extra 15 to 30 percent off purchases online and in stores; other promos include an extra 20 percent off in stores on online with with the code SAVENOW and shoppers can earn $10 Kohl’s cash with purchases of $50 and up and save $10 on home goods purchases of $50 or more through Oct. 16.

Shop at Kohl's


Buy now

MACY’S

Through Oct. 10, Macy’s Fab Fall Sale promises 25 to 60 percent off clothing, footwear, jewelry, accessories, bedding, home goods, kitchenware and more, including from Adidas, Samsonite, DKNY Jeans, Shiseido, Calvin Klein, Nutribullet, Kate Spade and others.

Shop Macy's Fab Fall Sale


Buy now

NORDSTROM

While nothing will ever compare to its Anniversary Sale , Nordstrom’s current sale section still offers noteworthy deals across fashion, accessories, beauty and more.

Shop at Nordstrom Buy now

OVERSTOCK

The online home furnishings retailer is going head-to-head with Amazon with its Fall Into Savings sale , which promises up to 70 percent off thousands of items and free shipping on everything.

Shop the Overstock Red Tag Sale


Buy now

PETCO

The pet retailer is bringing back its Ruffs & Mews sale Oct. 7 with up to 60 percent off food, treats, toys, clothing and accessories, crates and beds, grooming products for every type of pet.

Shop Ruffs and Mews Sale at Petco


Buy now

TARGET

The mass retailer’s second Deal Days of the year take place from Oct. 6-8, when shoppers can expect up to 50 percent off electronics and clothing, up to 50 percent off select toys from Disney, Barbie, CoComelon and L.O.L.Suprise!; up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances, cookware, floorcare, bedding and select loungewear and sleepwear; $350 off Westinghouse’s 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku smart TV ; $50 off the Xbox Series S console plus a free Xbox controller with purchase; 25 percent of select vitamins and nutrition; and more. You can also expect to save on products from Apple, Beats and Cuisinart, among other top brands. The company’s free Drive Up and Order Pickup services and convenient Same Day Delivery (via Shipt) allow you to get your shopping haul as early as within the same day.

Shop at Target Buy now

WALMART

The discount retailer continues its regular Rollbacks , Flash Picks and Clearance deals on tech, home goods, smart home gadgets, robot vacuums, toys and much, much more.

Shop at Walmart Buy now

WAYFAIR

Oct. 7 to 11, save up to 80 percent off during Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals event .

Shop at Wayfair Buy now

More of the Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Alternative Sales

GAMESTOP

The gaming retailer’s GameStop Pro members-only Pro Days sale returns Oct. 9, and shoppers can expect exclusive deals on consoles, video games, toys, tech and more as well as double points on purchases and other perks.

Shop at GameStop


Buy now

HP

The computer company’s HP Day’s sale promises up to 67 percent off its latest laptops, desktop computers, printers, accessories and more, plus get free shipping. Plus, save an extra five percent off select products $599 and up with code 5HPDAYS or an extra 10 percent off select items $1,099 or more with code 10HPDAYS.

Shop at HP


Buy now

MONOS

Oct. 9 to 13, save 20 percent off sitewide at the high-end luggage brand Monos’ website with the code AUTUMN2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtpJ1_0aYsL0c700

Monos Check-In Medium Luggage (reg. $350) $280 Buy now

SAMSUNG

The home appliances and electronics company’s Black Friday in October sale promises up to 40 percent off select appliances, limited time offers on the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 phones, a free Galaxy Watch4 with the purchase of a Tab S8 Ultra and other deals.

Shop the Samsung Black Friday in October Sale


Buy now

Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Alternative Sales on Clothing, Footwear and Accessories

24S

For a limited time, save 30 percent off select items from Givenchy, By Far, Kahite, Rochas, Mark Cross, Paco Rabanne, See By Chloe, Ganni and other luxury labels during 24S’ mid-season sale .

Shop at 24S Buy now

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Ending Oct. 9, save an extra 30 percent off all sale styles at Anthropologie .

Shop at Anthropologie


Buy now

BLOOMINGDALE’S

Ending Oct. 10, save 25 percent off or take $20 off every $150 spent on select items, plus get free shipping during the Bloomingdale’s Friends and Family sale .

Shop at Bloomingdale's


Buy now

COACH OUTLET

For a limited time, Coach’s Clearance Frenzy sale promises 75 percent off select bags, jewelry and accessories.

Shop the Clearance Frenzy Sale at Coach Outlet


Buy now

EVERLANE

While stock lasts, shop womenswear, menswear and accessories at Everlane for under $25, $50 and $75.

Shop at Everlane


Buy now

FARFETCH

For a limited time at Farfetch , save up to 70 percent off Dolce & Gabbana, Simone Rocha, Versace, Lanvin and other luxe labels.

Shop at Farfetch


Buy now

H&M

Enjoy further reductions at H&M of up to 60 percent off on clothing, accessories and home goods online and in stores.

Shop at H&M


Buy now

HUCKBERRY

For a limited time, save up to 45 percent off menswear, footwear and accessories from Taylor Stitch, Upstate, Wellen, Lululemon, Vans, Easymoc, Turkish Towels and more at Huckberry .

Shop at Huckberry


Buy now

LEVI’S

For a limited time, take an extra 50 percent off sale items at Levi’s , plus save 30 to 40 percent off and get free shipping on select clothing and accessories in stores and online.

Shop at Levi's Buy now

MADEWELL

Save an extra 40 percent off select sale styles at Madewell with code FALLYALL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUCmB_0aYsL0c700

MYTHERESA

For a limited time, save up to 60 percent off on sale styles at MyTheresa , including on Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Frankie Shop, Chloe, Isabel Marant and other luxury designers.

Shop at MyTheresa


Buy now

OLD NAVY

For a limited time, shop flannel shirts, denim and sweaters for $25 and under during Old Navy’s Cozy Up sale .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L98tp_0aYsL0c700

Old Navy Mid_Rise Cut-Off Boyfriend Straight Jeans (reg. $50) $25 Buy now

Shop at Old Navy


Buy now

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue ‘s Designer Sale promises up to 70 percent off Loeffler Randall, Farm Rio, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Christian Louboutin, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Schutz and more.

Shop the Designer Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy now

UNIVERSAL STANDARD

In addition to up to 69 percent off Universal Standard’s Final few sale , take 20 percent off the outfit of the month, get the Ponte pants for $65 (reg. $98) and save 20 percent off Best Butt Bundles.

Shop at Universal Standard


Buy now

ZARA

For a limited time, enjoy savings at Zara starting at 60 percent off on womenswear, menswear, accessories and more.

Shop at Zara


Buy now

Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales on Beauty and Grooming

MAKE UP FOR EVER

Oct. 7 to 16, take 25 percent off sitewide during Make Up For Ever’s Friends & Family sale.

Shop Friends and Family Sale at Make Up For Ever Buy now

SEPHORA

Ending Oct. 10, Sephora ‘s Oh Hair Yeah! sale promises up to 50 percent off select haircare.

Shop Sephora's Oh Hair Yeah Sale Buy now

TULA

Oct. 11 to 13, take 20 percent off sitewide and get free shipping at Tula with code HOWL20.

Shop at Tula Buy now

ULTA

Ending Oct. 22, save up to 50 percent off haircare during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event in stores and online.

Shop at Ulta


Buy now

Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Alternative Sales on Mattresses and Bedding

AMERISLEEP

Ending Oct. 18, take $450 off any Amerisleep mattress with code AS450, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames.

Save $450 at Amerisleep Buy now

BEAUTYREST

Ending Oct. 24, save up to $800 on select Beautyrest mattresses and adjustable foundations .

Shop at Beautyrest


Buy now

BROOKLINEN

For a limited time, save up to 40 percent off during Brooklinen ‘s Last Call Sale.

Shop Last Call Sale at Brooklinen


Buy now

CANOPY AND CRANE

Through Oct. 12, save up to 60 percent off Crane & Canopy ‘s bedding, sheets, rugs, and home décor.

Shop at Crane and Canopy Buy now

CASPER

For a limited time, save up to 50 percent off select Casper bedding and up to 30 percent off select mattresses.

Shop Clearance at Casper


Buy now

VAYA

Through Oct. 9, take $300 off any Vaya mattress with code VAYA300.

Save $300 at Vaya Buy now

ZOMA

Ending Oct. 9, take $150 off all Zoma mattresses with code WIN150.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s Bestseller

Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) lives an opulent, regimented and, some people might consider, enviable life. The protagonist of Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive writes for a glossy women’s magazine, is engaged to a poster boy for summers in Nantucket and wears designer clothes tailored to her svelte form. She has discerning taste, a sharp personality and a caustic tongue. When we meet Ani, shopping at Williams-Sonoma with her fiancé, Luke Harrison IV (Finn Wittrock), the contours of her meticulously curated existence are evident. But so is the anxious energy percolating beneath it. The wide-eyed brunette wrestles with memories of a traumatic high-school...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nury Martinez Resigns as L.A. City Council President After Racist Remarks

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez on Monday resigned her position following accusations she made racist comments in a conversation with three other city leaders. Audio of the conversation — which also included Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera — was first posted on Reddit several days ago by a user who has since been suspended, according to the Los Angeles Times, which posted the audio on its own site Sunday. It’s unclear who recorded the conversation, which is said to have taken place in October 2021.More from The Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event

In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Prime Now#Dolce Gabbana#Amazon Prime Early Access#Petco#Mews#Saks Fifth Avenue#Sephora#Ulta#Holiday Gifts#Tech#American Express
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
RETAIL
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use

Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy