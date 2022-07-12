The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now
As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza.
For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy , Kohl’s and Target have announced their own shopping days that will run alongside Amazon Prime Day, while companies such as Bed Bath & Beyond , Macy’s , Overstock , Petco , Walmart , Wayfair and others have already kicked off their rival blowouts to for shoppers who are already in a spendy mood. That means you don’t need a membership to enjoy savings on designer clothing, accessories, and eyewear alongside big-ticket items like smartphones, laptops, cookware, home appliances, televisions, soundbars, gaming systems, and more goods ahead of the back-to-school shopping season.More from The Hollywood Reporter
The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales to Shop Online
Whether you’re scouting for additional savings beyond Amazon, or prefer to shop the best Amazon Prime Day alternative sales, we’ve rounded up the top online discounts to shop now through July 13 (the last day of Amazon’s shopping event) and beyond. Many 4th of July sales are also still going strong, and you can find early deals now before inventory sells out.
We’ll be updating this page with more deals leading up to the retail therapy event, so we suggest checking bookmarking this page and checking back often.
Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales at Major Retailers and Brands
BED BATH & BEYOND
Through July 14, the retailer’s Beyond Big savings event promises up to 70 percent off sale and clearance items; 50 percent off kitchenware and furniture; up to 40 percent off vacuums, outdoor and bath; up to 30 percent off bedding and more deals.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven at Bed Bath and Beyond (reg. $230)
$130
BUY BUY BABY
From July 11 to 13, take 20 percent off sitewide during Buy Buy Baby’s limited-time sale .
Shop at Buy Buy Baby
BEST BUY’S BLACK FRIDAY IN JULY SALE
Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event takes place from July 11 to 13 and will include major deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, smartphones and more, according to a release . The company says the deals will include $500 off the Sony’s 49-inch Class Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K smart TV, $100 off the Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum, $170 off select KitchenAid stand mixers, up to $350 off select gaming desktops, up to $300 off select laptops, up to $200 select Apple MacBooks, TVs starting at $80, up to 50 percent off small kitchen appliances and more. In the meantime, shoppers can enjoy savings right now from the retailer’s Deal of the Day and Outlet Deals .
Shop Black Friday in July at Best Buy
CHEWY
The online pet retailer hasn’t announced any sale events, but pet owners can enjoy savings from the company’s Daily Deals .
Shop at Chewy
DYSON
Through July 16, the high-tech company’s Dyson Week sale promises $100 off the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan and $120 off the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 air purifier and fan (now $570, was $690). Through July 23, get the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum (reg. $500) for $400, the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum (reg. $300) for $250, and the Dyson Ball Animal 2 exclusive upright vacuum cleaner (reg. $500) for $400. And from July 17 to 30, the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A purifying fan (reg. $549) will be marked down to $449.
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan (reg. $400)
$300
HOME DEPOT
Through July 13, save up to $750 on select appliances and up to 60 percent off home improvement, furniture and more categories during Home Depot’s summer sale .
Shop at Home Depot
KOHL’S SUMMER CYBER DEALS
From July 12 and 13, the Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals promises up to 70 percent off clothing and accessories for the entire family, kitchenware and cookware, appliances, toys, furniture, luggage, bedding and more; plus free shipping on online orders and $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. From July 11 to 14, the company will also offer by one, get one for $1 offers in stores and online on seasonal apparel and swimwear.
Shop Kohl's Summer Cyber Deals
MACY’S
Ending July 13, the department store’s Black Friday in July sale is now underway with Daily Deals as well as up to 70 percent off fine jewelry, 65 percent off luggage, 60 percent off swimwear, 50 percent off bags and watches, 25 to 50 percent off beauty and fragrance, 1000-thread count bedding sets starting at $40, up to 50 percent off kids clothing and many other deals.
Shop Macy's Black Friday in July Sale
NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale takes place from July 15 to 31, but some Nordstrom cardholders and Nordy Club members can shop as early as now. The two-week sale promises deep discounts on new fall womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, accessories, footwear, jewelry and home goods, and the company will also be hosting a slew of in-store and online events ranging from free gifts with purchase and trunk shows to fashion trend previews and more. See our top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here .
Diptyque 4-Pc. Candle Gift Set at Nordstrom
$110
OVERSTOCK
The online home furnishings retailer is going head-to-head with Amazon with its Red Tag clearance sale , which promises up to 70 percent off thousands of items and free shipping.
Shop the Overstock Red Tag Sale
PETCO
Ending July 13, the pet retailer’s Ruffs & Mews sale event promises up to 50 percent off food, treats, toys, clothing and accessories, crates and beds, grooming products for every type of pet.
Shop Ruffs and Mews Sale at Petco
PETSMART
Through July 17, enjoy BOGO deals at Petsmart including buy 2, get 50 percent off dog and cat beds; buy 3 treats and get the 4th and 5th free; buy 1 collar and get 50 percent off another collar, leash or harness; and more. Plus, Petsmart Treats members get 10x points.
Shop at Petsmart
TARGET
The mass retailer’s Deal Days take place from July 11 to 13, when shoppers can expect up to 50 percent off electronics and clothing, up to 40 percent off furniture and home decor, up to 25 percent of beauty, 20 percent off groceries and many other deals, plus discounts on gift cards and exclusive savings for college students and educators. Target says that each day will feature new deals, including limited-time savings. The company’s free Drive Up and Order Pickup services and convenient Same Day Delivery (via Shipt) allow you to get your shopping haul as early as within the same day.
Hearth and Hand by Magnolia Kids Striped Stargazing Play Tent (reg. $90)
$63
SPONSORED DEAL
WALMART
The discount retailer won’t be holding its usual Deal for Days event; instead it’s offering tons of regular summer Rollbacks , Flash Picks and Clearance deals on school supplies, tech, home goods, smart home gadgets, robot vacuums and much, much more.
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum at Walmart (reg. $550)
$288
WAYFAIR
Through August 28, save up to 60 percent off during the Warehouse Clearance sale .
Shop at Wayfair
The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Tech Sales on Laptops, Smart Home and Other Electronics
ACER
Through July 14, save up to $120 off Chromebooks , up to 30 percent off Aspire laptops and gaming monitors starting at $180.
Shop at Acer
Shop Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale
DELL’S BLACK FRIDAY IN JULY SALE
Save up to 45 percent off right now during the Dell’s Black Friday in July sale ; top deals include $200 off the latest Inspiron 16 5000 laptop (now $600 and up) and $550 off the XPS 13 Touch laptop (now $850 and up).
Shop Dell's Black Friday in July Sale
GAMESTOP
The gaming retailer’s GameStop Pro members-only Pro Days sale took place from June 24 to 25, but you can still save up to 50 percent off on video games , tech accessories, toys and games, collectibles, clothing, electronics and more right now.
Shop at GameStop
HP
The computer company’s 4th of July sale is going strong through July 12 with up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktop computers, printers, accessories and more, plus get free shipping.
Shop at HP
SAMSUNG
The home appliances and electronics company’s Discover Samsung event features limited-time discounts on refrigerators, rangers, smartphones, TVs and home theatre accessories, smartwatches, computers, laptops, tablets, appliances and more. Deals include up to $1,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs, up to $1,100 off washer and dryer sets, up to $800 off select refrigerators, a free Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic smartwatch with the purchase of select Galaxy S22+ and Ultra smartphones, 30 percent off Galaxy Tab S8 Series with the purchase of Galaxy S22 phones and more.
Shop the Discover Samsung Event
TARGET
The mass retailer’s Deal Days take place from July 11 to 13, when shoppers can expect up to 50 percent off electronics and clothing, up to 40 percent off furniture and home decor, up to 25 percent of beauty, 20 percent off groceries and many other deals, plus discounts on gift cards and exclusive savings for college students and educators. Target says that each day will feature new deals, including limited-time savings. The company’s free Drive Up and Order Pickup services and convenient Same Day Delivery (via Shipt) allow you to get your shopping haul as early as within the same day. See our top picks from the sale here .
Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook Laptop, 32GB Storage (reg. $180)
$90
THERABODY
Ending July 13 Therabody’s Prime Time Deals event promises $20 to $500 off TheraGun percussive devices, Wave Rollers, PowerDot muscle stimulators, RecoveryAir compression boots, TheraOne tinctures and balms and recovery bundles.
Therabody Theragun Elite (reg. $400)
$300
Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales on Clothing, Footwear and Accessories
24S
For a limited time, save up to 80 percent off Balenciaga, Balmain, ByFar, Isabel Marant Etoile, Ganni, Jacquemus and many other cult-favorite luxury designers during 24S’ summer sale .
Elleme Envelope Bag (reg. $415)
$332
ANTHROPOLOGIE
Anthropologie ‘s summer sale promises 25 percent off select fall clothing, candles, accessories and more.
Shop at Anthropologie
BLOOMINGDALE’S
For a limited time, save up to 70 percent off select items during the Bloomingdale’s Final Offer sale.
Shop at Bloomingdale's
COACH
Through July 18, save up to 50 percent off summer sale items at Coach .
Shop at Coach
EVERLANE
While stock lasts, enjoy womenswear, menswear and accessories deals at Everlane under $25, $50 and $75.
Shop at Everlane
FARFETCH
For a limited time, luxury designer e-tailer Farfetch is offering an additional 15 percent off labels such as off-White, Paco Rabanne, Etro, Khaite, By Far, Stella McCartney, JW Anderson, Balmain and many others.
Shop at Farfetch
H&M
Enjoy further reductions at H&M of up to 50 percent off on clothing, accessories and home goods online and in stores during the fast fashion retailer’s summer sale.
Shop at H&M
HUCKBERRY
From July 11 to 14, Huckberry is offering up to 30 percent off seasonable bestsellers.
Shop at Huckberry
LEVI’S
Through July 17, take an extra 50 percent off sale items during the Levi’s end-of-season blowout and save 30 percent off orders of $100 or more.
Levi's 501 Skinny Women's Jeans (reg. $90 to $98)
$22 to $41
MADEWELL
Madewell ‘s Secret Stock Sale promises up to 60 percent off in stores and online with code CLASSIFIED.
Shop at Madewell
MYTHERESA
For a limited time, MyTheresa is giving an extra 20 percent off select sale items from Chloé, Valentino, Jil Sander, Nanushka and more luxury designers.
Shop at MyTheresa
NET-A-PORTER
Enjoy up to 70 percent off designer womenswear, footwear, jewelry, bags and accessories during Net-A-Porter ‘s summer sale.
Shop at Net-a-Porter
OLD NAVY
From July 10 to 12, Old Navy is treating shoppers to 50 percent off sitewide online only; ahead of the three-day savings, shoppers can save up to 75 percent off right now on clearance items with prices starting at $2.
Shop at Old Navy
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
Label lovers don’t need to wait until Amazon Prime Day to score designer discounts — Saks Fifth Avenue ‘s Designer Sale promises up to 70 percent off MCM, Alexander McQueen, Zimmermann, Giorgio Armani, Coach and others; plus, take an additional 20 percent off sale items with code ACTFAST20 from July 12 to 14.
Manolo Blahnik Leather Slide Sandals at Saks (reg. $625)
$438
TARGET
The mass retailer’s Deal Days take place from July 11 to 13, when shoppers can expect up to 50 percent off clothing and electronics, up to 40 percent off furniture and home decor, up to 25 percent of beauty, 20 percent off groceries and many other deals, plus discounts on gift cards and exclusive savings for college students and educators. Target says that each day will feature new deals, including limited-time savings. The company’s free Drive Up and Order Pickup services and convenient Same Day Delivery (via Shipt) allow you to get your shopping haul as early as within the same day.
Shop Target Deal Days
UNIVERSAL STANDARD
Universal Standard From July 20 to August 1, save up to 75 percent off on size-inclusive denim, dresses, jumpsuits, outerwear and more during the brand’s online sample sale. Until then, you can save up to 78 percent right now on final sale items.
ZARA
Zara For a limited time, enjoy savings starting at 60 percent off on womenswear, menswear, accessories and more.
Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales on Beauty and Grooming
AVENE
Through July 15, take 20 percent off Avene ‘s facial mists and more skincare and get free shipping with code HOWL20.
Shop at Avene
DERMAFLASH
Through July 15, take 20 percent off Dermaflash ‘s beauty tools and get free shipping with code HOWL20.
Shop at Dermaflash
DERMSTORE
Through July 13, Dermstore ‘s summer sale promises 20 percent off select skincare, makeup, haircare and more with code JOY; plus get free express shipping on orders of $150 and up and earn double points on select brands and 10 percent back if you’re a Dermstore Rewards member.
NuFace Mini Set at Dermstore (reg. $209)
$167 with code
ERNO LASZLO
July 11 only, Erno Laszlo ‘s 95th Anniversary Store sale promises select skincare for $95 with code EL95.
Shop Erno Laszo's 95th Anniversary Sale
KJAER WEIS
Kjaer Weis Through July 15, take 20 percent off sitewide and get free shipping with code KWHOWL20.
KLORANE
Through July 15, take 20 percent off sitewide at Klorane and get free shipping with code HOWL20.
Shop at Klorane
PAULA’S CHOICE
Through July 15, take 20 percent off sitewide at Paula’s Choice and get free shipping with code HOWL.
Shop at Paula's Choice
RENE FURTERER
Through July 15, take 20 percent off sitewide and get free shipping at Rene Furterer with code HOWL20.
Shop at Rene Furterer
SEPHORA
Sephora ‘s Sale section includes up to 50 percent off brands including Bite Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Sephora Collection, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Pat McGrath Labs, Guerlain and more.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream Duo (reg. $20)
$14
SKIN GYM
Through July 15, take 25 percent off sitewide at Skin Gym and get free shipping with code PRIME.
Shop at Skin Gym
SNOW ORAL CARE
Save 50 off bundles and 40 percent off everything else during Snow’s Prime Day sale at its website and on Amazon .
Show at Snow
TULA
Through July 15, take 20 percent off sitewide and get free shipping at Tula with code HOWL20.
Tula Radiance Routine Summer Kit ($154 value)
$92
Ulta The beauty retailer hasn’t announced any competing sales, but shoppers can enjoy deals on skincare, cosmetics, beauty tools, haircare and more right now from It Cosmetics, Clinique, Too Faced, Biolage, Juice Beauty and other brands.
Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales on Mattresses and Bedding
BEAUTYREST
Ending July 11, save up to $800 on a Beautyrest Black mattress and select adjustable foundations, plus buy one, get another pillow free.
Shop at Beautyrest
BROOKLINEN
July 12 and 13, save 15 percent off sitewide at Brooklinen .
Shop at Brooklinen
CASPER
For a limited time, save up to 50 percent off select bedding and up to 40 percent off select mattresses from Casper .
Shop at Casper
